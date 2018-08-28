Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal v Burnley: PREVIEW

PUBLISHED: 13:15 21 December 2018

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan. PA

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan. PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal will be looking to start another unbeaten run in the Premier League on Saturday as 18th place Burnley visit the Emirates.

The Gunners had their 22-game unbeaten run broken by Southampton last weekend and so will be looking to put things right as quickly as possible.

Unai Emery’s side lost their second game in four days, when they lost 2-0 at home to Spurs in the North London derby in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

Emery told the Islington Gazette at London Colney earlier this week that he wasn unconcered about a fixture pile-up even with squad resources stretched.

Emery called the loss to Southampton as a ‘big reality check’, and his team will be looking to bounce back against an underperforming Burnley side.

Saturday’s visitors will also be looking for a response to their previous game, when they conceded a last-minute goal to Tottenham Hotspur after a strong performance at Wembley.

Despite suffering their 11th defeat of the season, Sean Dyche revealed he would stick to playing a back three against Arsenal.

With one win in their previous four, it’ll be a challenge for Sean Dyche’s side to take points from the Emirates, where Arsenal are unbeaten in the league since the opening day of the season.

The Gunners are undefeated in their previous ten games against Burnley and have conceded just four goals to the Clarets.

It’s been 44 years since Burnley beat Arsenal on their soil, plus the hosts haven’t lost to a team in the bottom three at home for eleven years.

It won’t be easy for the visitors, however if they are to overcome Arsenal, they should look to do so in the first half, as Arsenal are yet to lead at half time this season.

Following their suspensions against Huddersfield Town, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos will be returning to the squad.

Emery revealed this week that Dinos Mavropanos is close to retuning to full training, however Hector Bellerin faces the remainder of 2018 on the sidelines due to a calf injury he picked up at St Mary’s.

Since beating Tottenham back at the start of the month, Arsenal’s league form has been questionable with a draw, a last gasp win and a loss in their previous three matches.

It’s been a busy time for Arsenal, juggling Europa League group games with the Premier League and cup fixtures however, the tests don’t end there for the year as a trip to Brighton on Boxing Day to face an in-form Brighton and Hove Albion side. Just three days later comes a trip to Anfield to face table toppers Liverpool to conclude the 2018 fixtures.

With the aim this season being Champions League qualification, it’s essential that Arsenal find their form against Burnley, who currently sit third from bottom in the table.

Most Read

Whittington to pay £224,000 for woman’s surrogacy in US after repeatedly failing to spot she had cervical cancer

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Firefighters tackle 10th floor fire in Hampstead housing block

Police and the London Fire Brigade tackle the fire in Lawn Road. Picture: David Douglas

Mohamed Aadam Mohamed killing: Kentish Town man Erick Ekam ‘stabbed victim so hard his blade snapped’, court told

A file image of the Old Bailey where Erick Ekam's trial is taking place. Picture: Nick Ansell

Most Read

Win a luxury break for two at Armathwaite Hall in the Lake District

#includeImage($article, 225)

The best Christmas Markets in Lancashire and the Lake District

#includeImage($article, 225)

Meet the chef - Oli Martin, Hipping Hall

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 pretty Lancashire villages that you should visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ten of the best afternoon teas in Lancashire and the Lake District

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Lilywhites missing several first-teamers for Toffees trip

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen (centre) during a training session at Hotspur Way (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Farrell knows Saracens face tough Chiefs task

Mike Rhodes of Saracens is tackled by Cardiff Blues' Willis Halaholo in the Heineken Champions Cup (pic: Simon Galloway/PA)

Arsenal in hunt for Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas as transfer window looms

Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas. PA

Arsenal boss Unai Emery discusses Mesut Ozil

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Haringey Borough boss Loizou pleased to have a break before Scholars clash

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists