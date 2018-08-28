New

Arsenal U18 v Spurs U18 FA Youth Cup fourth round PREVIEW: Young gun Fol Balogun aims to shine for Ken Gillard’s talented teens

Fol Balogun. CREDIT ARSENAL FC Archant

Ken Gillard’s impressive Arsenal U18 side host bitter North London rivals Spurs U18s in the FA Youth Cup fourth round. Read on for Layth Yousif’s in-depth preview of the match and follow him on Twitter @laythy29 for live updates from at Meadow Park on Thursday evening.

The highly-rated Gillard’s side eased past an obdurate Northampton Town in the previous round to set up the eagerly-awaited clash at Boreham Wood.

The talented young guns head into the all-ticket tie in excellent form after claiming three wins from their last three games – including the 2-0 victory over the teenage Cobblers through goals from Folarin Balogun and Zak Swanson.

The clinical 17-year-old Balogun will again be a threat having grabbed 11 in 11 matches while his movement off the ball has allowed colleague Sam Greenwood to shine, while adding six strikes in 11 run-outs.

The junior gunners are second in the U18 Premier League table with 33 points after winning 11 games from 13 this term, netting 42 goals in the process and only conceding 16.

“Confidence is high and with our last win we’ve kept our winning run going, which is always a positive,” Ken Gillard told Arsenal.com.

“Everyone’s looking forward to the game so it’s going to be a great night for both sets of players, staff and supporters.

“It’s something to look forward to and the last time we played them it was a very good game - and I’m expecting more of the same this time out.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

However Matt Wells’ young Spurs side will be a threat not to be underestimated having scored 12 more goals than any other team in the league and remain unbeaten after 13 matches, picking up 11 victories and drawing the other two.

Troy Parrot has starred with 11 goals while claiming a trio of assists in only seven league appearances this season.