Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal TV fixtures confirmed for February 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:44 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:11 17 December 2018

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal’s televised fixtures for February 2019 have been confirmed by the Premier League.

With four league fixtures in the month among potential Europa League and Carabao cup fixtures, three of the four league games have had kick-off times confirmed and dates altered.

On the third of the month, Arsenal’s testing trip to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has been announced as a 430pm kick-off and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Later in the month things are more confusing, as nothing can be set in stone until the cup competitions progress.

As it stands, Arsenal will host Southampton at 2,05pm on Sunday, February 24 – however the game is likely to be postponed due to the Gunners’ game against BATE Borisov in the Europa League taking place three days before on February 21. There is also an issue should Arsenal make the Carabao Cup final, which is set to be played on Sunday, February 24.

The same situation arises when Bournemouth travel to the Emirates with the match taking place on Wednesday 27th February with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Arsenal’s only Premier League game not selected to be televised in February is Huddersfield away, which will remain as a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, February 9.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

Haringey Borough go top of the league with Carshalton victory

Haringey Borough players applaud the fans at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Alistair Coleman author of Angry People in Local Newspapers Q&A: People get furious about tiny little things in their life and it’s brilliant

Alistair Coleman author of Angry People in local newspapers

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey boss Loizou over the moon to be top of the table

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Spurs activate option to extend Jan’s deal until the summer of 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen heads wide during the Champions League Group B match against Inter Milan at Wembley Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Jose Mourinho’s sacking and the North London derby

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Spurs fan banned for throwing banana at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in an action with a ‘racist element’

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates, as a banana skin is thrown onto the pitch by a fan, during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal v Spurs: Carabao Cup preview

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists