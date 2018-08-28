Search

West Ham 1-0 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 14:21 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 12 January 2019

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal travelled to East London to take on West Ham. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS from the former Olympic Stadium

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic (left) has a shot on goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PAWest Ham United's Marko Arnautovic (left) has a shot on goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA

Leno: 6

Sokratis: 6

Koscielny: 6

Mustafi: 4

Maitland-Niles: 5.5

Xhaka: 4

Guendouzi: 5

Kolasinac: 5.5

Iwobi: 4

Aubameyang: 5

Lacazette: 6

Substitutes:

Ramsey: 5.5 (for Mustafi, 59)

Torreira: 6 (for Xhaka, 59)

Bellerin: 6 (for Maitland-Niles, 69)

