Blackpool 0-3 Arsenal FA Cup third round: PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 19:22 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:23 05 January 2019

Arsenal's Joe Willock (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal travelled to Bloomfield Road on Saturday to take on Blackpool in the FA Cup third round, Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS

Blackpool:

Mark Howard: 6

Donervon Daniels: 6

Paudie O’Connor: 6.5

Nathan Delfouneso: 6

Jay Spearing: 7

Michael Nottingham: 6

Chris Taylor: 5.5

Armand Gnanduillet: 5

Liam Feeney: 5.5

Callum Guy: 5

Marc Bola: 7

Substitutes:

Harry Pritchard: 6

Christoffer Mafoumbi: 6

..................

Arsenal:

Petr Cech: 7

Carl Jenkinson: 7

Stephan Lichtsteiner: 6.5

Sokratis: 7

Sead Kolasinac: 6.5

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 7

Mohamed Elneny: 7

Aaron Ramsey: 7.5

Alex Iwobi: 7.5

Joe Willock: 8

Eddie Nketiah: 6

Substitutes:

Alex Lacazette: 7

Bukayo Saka: 7

