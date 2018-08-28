Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal transfer target Yannick Carrasco: Ten facts about former Monaco midfielder who once helped knock Gunners out of Champions League

PUBLISHED: 17:26 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 08 January 2019

Belgium's Yannick Ferreira Carrasco. PA

Belgium's Yannick Ferreira Carrasco. PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal are tracking former Monaco and Atleico Madrid midfielder Yannick Carrasco. Read on for ten facts about the player who has scored in a Champions League final.

Yannick Carrasco pictured while at Atletico Madrid. PAYannick Carrasco pictured while at Atletico Madrid. PA

1) What’s in a name?

Born in Belgium to a Portuguese father and Spanish mother, Carrasco’s full name reads Yannick Ferreira Carrasco but due to his father abandoning him and his mother when he was a child, Carrasco decided to drop his father’s name and continued his mother’s name instead.

Belgium's Yannick Ferreira Carrasco (right) has a goal disallowed as Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph (left) looks on during the UEFA Euro 2016, Group E match at the Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux. PABelgium's Yannick Ferreira Carrasco (right) has a goal disallowed as Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph (left) looks on during the UEFA Euro 2016, Group E match at the Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux. PA

2) He came through a successful academy

Carrasco came through the Genk academy. The club had built a reputation for producing the likes of fellow Belgians Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Christian Benteke and Divock Origi so has high hopes for a successful career in football.

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco while at AS Monaco. PAYannick Ferreira Carrasco while at AS Monaco. PA

3) He burst onto the scene at The Emirates

Monaco took on Arsenal in the 2015 Champions League Round of 16 – a tie which many expected Arsenal to progress. The first leg however, proved a huge shock as Monaco ran out 3-1 winners in London with Carrasco scoring the third deep into stoppage time minutes after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had pulled a goal back for The Gunners. Arsenal won the second leg 2-0 which meant Monaco went through on away goals proving Carrasco’s goal to be crucial for the French side.

4) He has scored in a Champions League Final

Carrasco’s experience in the Champions League didn’t end with Monaco as he soon signed for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid and scored the equaliser in the 1-1 draw against fierce rivals Real Madrid in the 2016 Champions League Final at the San Siro. Atletico went on to lose the final on penalties, but Carrasco showed he could be the man for the big occasion.

5) He made a shock move to the Chinese Super League

During Carrasco’s second season at Atletico which was also his most prolific with 14 goals, the Belgian was believed to have fallen out with Simeone which saw him make a shock move to Chinese side Dalian Yifang. He claimed to be impressed with the growing quality of the league, but it was certainly a backwards step after his time in the Spanish capital.

6) He once offered a teammate 10,000 euros for breaking his nose

While in China, Carrasco made the news for a training collision which saw him break the nose of teammate Jin Pengxiang. Due to the incident, Carrasco offered an astonishing 10,000 euros in compensation to his teammate, but it was not accepted as the club were not happy with the situation.

7) He made his World Cup debut in Russia 2018

Despite his move to China, Carrasco was still confident of making Belgium’s World Cup squad last year and was picked by manager Roberto Martinez. He made his debut in the tournament as a left wing-back in the nation’s opening game against Panama which saw them run out 3-0 winners and go on to finish third in the competition.

8) Talented wide player but must add consistency

There is no denying Carrasco is a top player but there were times during his spell at Atletico where he grew to frustrate the fans. This was due to the fact that he was a player with an abundance of skill, but his final ball could be poor at times or he could be seen to take the selfish option and shoot when he should pass. That being said, there were moments when the fans were on his back that he would suddenly score a magnificent goal and grow to be loved once more.

9) He is not afraid to run at players

It is commonly said nowadays that the traditional winger is beginning to disappear in football. A wide player who will beat a full-back one-on-one and cross the ball into the striker. Many players nowadays get the ball at their feet and pass it back instead of looking to get in behind the defence. This is Carrasco’s main asset and it is exactly what Arsenal need in a wide-man. With strikers of such calibre in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Carrasco could prove a real outlet for The Gunners and carry that extra edge of dynamism the side is missing.

10) Homesick Blues?

He is said to be homesick in China and wants to move back to Europe. It appears Carrasco is no longer enjoying his time in Asia and would like to return to Europe to make his name once again. He has already ‘approved’ of the thought of a move to The Emirates with Manchester United and AC Milan also interested. Dalian Yifang paid £26.5 million for the 25-year-old last year but his current earnings of around £8.8 million a season may even make the giants of European football balk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

‘It makes no sense’: French-language parking scam targeting Hampstead

Police warn Hampstead residents to watch out for a new parking meter scam. Picture: Sam Volpe

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

New Year’s shooting: Dalston’s 588 Club shut down by council after woman shot in venue

#includeImage($article, 225)

Warning latest threat to bulldoze Holborn Studios ‘could cost Hackney Council thousands’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Top anti-gangs worker accuses Met police of defamation and says officers ‘blacklisted’ him after wrongful raid

#includeImage($article, 225)

Upper Clapton family taken to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning after leak in block of flats

#includeImage($article, 225)

Groundwork London’s Circle programme at Lower Clapton Road HQ will help refugees integrate into the community

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal v Manchester United: My 11 most memorable Gunners victories over the Red Devils

Freddie Ljungberg celebrates the strike by Sylvain Wiltord that won the Premier League for Arsenal against Manchester United

Arsenal transfer target Yannick Carrasco: Ten facts about former Monaco midfielder who once helped knock Gunners out of Champions League

Belgium's Yannick Ferreira Carrasco. PA

UCS suffer heavy loss at Finsbury Park

UCS Old Boys in action earlier in the season (pic: Nick Cook)

Highgate selected as Middlesex’s 2019 NatWest Cricketforce Showcase club

Local children play on Highgate CC's pitch (pic: Michael Clarke/Highgate CC)

Gazzaniga to get the nod in goal for Tottenham for semi-final

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga makes a save, tipping the ball onto the post from Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey during the League Cup quarter-final match (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists