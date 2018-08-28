New

Arsenal transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Hector Herrera, Medhi Benatia and Donis Avdijaj

Hector Herrera, FC Porto. PA PA Archive/PA Images

Read our Arsenal transfer round-up for Wednesday, January 8.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brazil's Marcelo in action with Mexico's Israel Sabdi Jimenez Nanez (centre) and Hector Herrera Rubio (left). PA Brazil's Marcelo in action with Mexico's Israel Sabdi Jimenez Nanez (centre) and Hector Herrera Rubio (left). PA

DENIS SUAREZ

Arsenal No. 1 target, Denis Suarez has made it clear he wants to join The Gunners this month and will not leave for any other club in January.

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco while at AS Monaco. PA Yannick Ferreira Carrasco while at AS Monaco. PA

Barcelona are reluctant to sell Suarez but have considered the option of a loan deal with a permanent move in the summer.

Despite the Catalans valuing Suarez in the region of £20 million, Unai Emery’s side are looking for a loan deal with a permanent switch for the price of £15 million at the end of the season.

Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery. PA . Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery. PA .

Arsenal’s lack of funds means the deal still has some way to go and may have to use the sale of Aaron Ramsey for the switch to happen.

YANNICK CARRASCO

Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco has claimed he is ‘willing to take a pay cut’ to join Unai Emery’s side this month.

The 25-year-old is reported to be unhappy in China following his move from Atletico Madrid last year is already said to have ‘approved’ of a move to North London.

The winger is valued at around £25 million, a sum that Arsenal are currently struggling to afford due to missing out on the Champions League in consecutive seasons with a record high wage bill, so players will have to be offloaded if a move is to prove more likely this month.

HECTOR HERRERA

A new emerging target The Gunners have been linked with this morning is Porto midfielder Hector Herrera.

The Mexican is being monitored by many clubs in Europe and could leave the Portuguese club on a free as his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Known as a box-to-box type midfielder, Herrera has achieved 70 caps for Mexico and starred for them at two World Cups and has been a big hit in Portugal since signing for Porto in 2013.

Due to such an interest in the player, Herrera has said it may come down to whoever offers the highest salary, but the Mexican is certainly a strong back-up if The Gunners can’t finalise a deal with Barcelona for Denis Suarez.

MEDHI BENATIA

It is no secret that The Gunners are looking to bolster their defence and a centre-back they have been linked with is Juventus’ Medhi Benatia.

The Moroccan, who signed for the Italian side from Bayern Munich following a loan spell in 2017 has struggled for minutes in Turin having featured just five times in Serie A this season.

The 31-year-old is contracted until 2020 and with Schalke and AC Milan also enquiring, a deal would look more likely in the summer with Juventus not wanting to sell this month.

DONIS AVDIJAJ

A more unfamiliar name The Gunners have been linked with recently is Willem II winger Donis Avdijaj.

The German-born Kosovo international is currently plying his trade in the Eredivisie having signed from Schalke on a free in the summer but impressive performances have alerted Arsenal who are now monitoring the 22-year-old.

The forwards’ contract is expected to run out in the summer and the North London club are said to be ‘ready to negotiate’ with Avdijaj who could prove an exciting prospect should he move to the Premier League.