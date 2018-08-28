New

Arsenal transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Diego Godin, Reece Oxford, Nicolo Barella and Franck Kessie

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal heads Arsenal in front under pressure from Lucas Hernández and Diego Godín of Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Europa League game between Arsenal v Atlético Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, Islington, London. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Read our Arsenal transfer round-up for Tuesday, January 8.

DENIS SUAREZ

Arsenal have been given a boost in their pursuit of Barcelona’s Denis Suarez after the Spaniard rejected a move to West Ham.

Unlike the Gunners, West Ham were willing to pay the asking price of £20 million up front for Suarez which attracted the attention of the Catalan club but not the player himself.

Barcelona are believed to be happy to let Suarez leave on loan this month but only if Arsenal commit to a deal in the summer.

It seems if the player is the move to the Premier League, then he would like to be reunited with his former boss.

YANNICK CARRASCO

Reports have emerged this morning that Arsenal have overtaken AC Milan as frontrunners for the signing of Yannick Carrasco from Chinese side Dalian Yifang.

The former Atletico Madrid winger is said to want to return to Europe and has ‘approved’ of a move to The Emirates with Unai Emery’s side in need of a wide player.

The issue Arsenal will have to overcome is trying to match the £170,000-a-week wages he is currently earning in Asia.

DIEGO GODIN

One of Carrasco’s former teammates who could also be on the move to north London is Atletico defender Diego Godin.

Now 32, the Uruguayan is ready to quit La Liga and has been heavily linked with clubs around Europe. Arsenal are said to have a strong interest in the player as well as Manchester United and Inter Milan.

For Unai Emery signing a veteran like Godin would certainly improve the Gunners’ defensive issues but questions around his age will certainly surface should Godin make the move to The Emirates.

REECE OXFORD

The Gunners are also reported to be interested in West Ham youngster Reece Oxford.

The 20-year-old has fallen out of favour at the London Stadium after returning from two loan spells at Borussia Monchengladbach last campaign.

The German side are said to be interested but the player would prefer to remain in England and could help bolster Unai Emery’s defence.

Amid any interest, it is believed no offers have yet been made.

NICOLO BARELLA

Arsenal are also said to be interested in rivalling Chelsea for the signature of 21-year-old Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The player is becoming a rising star in his native Italy and his performances for the Serie A side have been noted by Arsenal and Chelsea as well as some of the top sides in the Italian division with the likes of Napoli and Juventus also believed to be interested.

The midfielder comes with a hefty price tag though of £45 million but could be seen as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey should the Welshman leave for Turin and the deal for Denis Suarez falls through.

FRANCK KESSIE

Reports in Italy suggest that the Gunners are monitoring AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Ivorian who is currently valued at around 40 million euros has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Tottenham.

If a deal is to be done it is more likely a move for the summer but should Arsenal struggle to make a breakthrough with other midfield targets, then Kessie could find himself nearer the top of Emery’s wishlist.