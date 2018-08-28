Search

Arsenal transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, James Rodriguez, Cengiz Under, Gabriel Brazao and Nicolas Pepe

PUBLISHED: 20:28 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:28 07 January 2019

Read our Arsenal transfer round-up for Monday, January 7.

James Rodriguez. PAJames Rodriguez. PA

DENIS SUAREZ

The first name that appears to be circling Arsenal transfer rumours at the moment is the name of Denis Suarez.

The 25-year-old Spaniard has fallen out of favour at Barcelona and Gunners manager, Unai Emery, would like to reunite with the player having coached him previously during his time at Sevilla.

Reports suggest Barcelona are claiming they do not want to sell Suarez this month but the Gunners are asking for a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy in the summer for a fee of around 20 million euros.

JAMES RODRIGUEZ

Another exciting name that has more recently emerged is that of James Rodriguez.

The Colombian who is currently enduring a two-year loan spell with Bayern Munich from Spanish giants Real Madrid is said to be unhappy in Germany and unwanted by his parent club.

There are reports that a £63 million bid has already been accepted by Madrid but there certainly appears to be an interest at the very least. If the move does happen it could question the future of Mesut Ozil.

CENGIZ UNDER

Reports suggest that Arsenal have had a £35 million bid turned down for Roma’s Cengiz Under.

The Italian side have valued the player at £45 million which has lost the interest Chelsea and Bayern so the Gunners will need to up their offer if the Turk is to head to the Emirates this month.

GABRIEL BRAZAO

The Gunners are said to be going head-to-head with Manchester United for Brazilian wonderkid Brazao.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper is currently at Cruzeiro and is tipped to become the next Ederson or Allisson in the Premier League.

Reports suggest the fee looks to be around £3 million and with the future of Petr Cech uncertain, Brazao could be a replacement for the long-term.

NICOLAS PEPE

Emery has expressed his desire of signing a winger this month and a young prospect beginning to make his name in the football world is Lille forward Nicolas Pepe.

The Frenchman, who has striker tallies not too unfamiliar with that of Neymar and Killian Mbappe in Ligue 1this season, will have been monitored by Emery who knows the French league from his time at PSG.

