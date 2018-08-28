New

Arsenal transfer target round-up: Five players the cash-strapped Gunners could take on loan

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco while at AS Monaco. PA PA Archive/PA Images

With the shock revelation from Arsenal boss Unai Emery that the club can’t afford to buy players in this transfer window we look at five names the cash-strapped Gunners could take on loan.

Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery. PA . Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery. PA .

DENIS SUAREZ

Barcelona President, Josep Maria Bartomeu has told Arsenal’s No1 target he can leave the club despite Catalans’ manager Ernesto Valverde stating the player has a future with the Spanish giants.

A loan deal is beginning to look more and more likely with the player wanting a move to The Emirates, but until the club land the player who knows with Arsenal at the moment?

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA

YANNICK CARRASCO

Unai Emery has given Arsenal the green light to move for 25-year-old Yannick Carrasco as ‘successful talks’ have been held with his current club Dalian Yifang.

The Chinese club are unwilling to let their star man leave this month but Carrasco has made it clear he wants to return to Europe just a year after signing in Asia and is happy to take a pay cut to sign for The Gunners. The main question is will the Chinese club allow a loan deal now with a view to a permanent move this summer.

SANDRO TONALI

Arsenal are believed to have shown an interest in Brescia’s teenage midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The 18-year-old has been dubbed ‘the next Andrea Pirlo’ and has alerted many clubs around Europe with Chelsea, Juventus and Napoli also monitoring the Serie B youngster.

However, a loan deal is unlikely as things stand at the moment because, while Brescia President Massimo Cellino has claimed the club are willing to let him go, they are looking for a payment of £22 million.

OZAN KABAK

The Gunners are also keeping tabs on Galatasaray defender Ozan Kabak.

The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene into the Turkish League this season and Galatasaray are looking to tie him down to a five-year contract.

He is said to have a release clause of €7.5 million but Arsenal are keeping an eye on his progress along with Inter Milan and could offer the carrot of a loan deal first with the fee forthcoming this summer.

WESLEY MORAES

Another young player who has caught the eye is Club Brugge forward Wesley Moraes.

The Brazilian’s performances have not gone unnoticed by the North London club and he could be seen as a replacement for the injured Danny Welbeck whose contract runs out in the summer.

However, the sticking point for the penniless Gunners is that Brugge value the 22-year-old at around £15 million.