Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal transfer target round-up: Five players the cash-strapped Gunners could take on loan

PUBLISHED: 16:54 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 10 January 2019

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco while at AS Monaco. PA

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco while at AS Monaco. PA

PA Archive/PA Images

With the shock revelation from Arsenal boss Unai Emery that the club can’t afford to buy players in this transfer window we look at five names the cash-strapped Gunners could take on loan.

Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery. PA .Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery. PA .

DENIS SUAREZ

Barcelona President, Josep Maria Bartomeu has told Arsenal’s No1 target he can leave the club despite Catalans’ manager Ernesto Valverde stating the player has a future with the Spanish giants.

A loan deal is beginning to look more and more likely with the player wanting a move to The Emirates, but until the club land the player who knows with Arsenal at the moment?

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PAArsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA

YANNICK CARRASCO

Unai Emery has given Arsenal the green light to move for 25-year-old Yannick Carrasco as ‘successful talks’ have been held with his current club Dalian Yifang.

The Chinese club are unwilling to let their star man leave this month but Carrasco has made it clear he wants to return to Europe just a year after signing in Asia and is happy to take a pay cut to sign for The Gunners. The main question is will the Chinese club allow a loan deal now with a view to a permanent move this summer.

SANDRO TONALI

Arsenal are believed to have shown an interest in Brescia’s teenage midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The 18-year-old has been dubbed ‘the next Andrea Pirlo’ and has alerted many clubs around Europe with Chelsea, Juventus and Napoli also monitoring the Serie B youngster.

However, a loan deal is unlikely as things stand at the moment because, while Brescia President Massimo Cellino has claimed the club are willing to let him go, they are looking for a payment of £22 million.

OZAN KABAK

The Gunners are also keeping tabs on Galatasaray defender Ozan Kabak.

The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene into the Turkish League this season and Galatasaray are looking to tie him down to a five-year contract.

He is said to have a release clause of €7.5 million but Arsenal are keeping an eye on his progress along with Inter Milan and could offer the carrot of a loan deal first with the fee forthcoming this summer.

WESLEY MORAES

Another young player who has caught the eye is Club Brugge forward Wesley Moraes.

The Brazilian’s performances have not gone unnoticed by the North London club and he could be seen as a replacement for the injured Danny Welbeck whose contract runs out in the summer.

However, the sticking point for the penniless Gunners is that Brugge value the 22-year-old at around £15 million.

Most Read

Fortismere School: Council housing could be key part of controversial £35.9m deal with town hall

Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: Martin Ball

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal transfer target round-up: Five players the cash-strapped Gunners could take on loan

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco while at AS Monaco. PA

Gray determined to fight on as boss as Hendon hope to end losing run at Met Police

Elliott Charles celebrates his goal for Hendon against Kings Langley (pic: DBeechPhotography)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery in shock revelation: We can only sign loan players

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA

Kane was clearly offside, fumes Blues boss as VAR debate rages on

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane walks towards the penalty spot prior to scoring during the League Cup semi final first leg against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Hockey: Hampstead & Westminster reach Super 6s in style

Action from Hampstead & Wesminster's match against Wimbledon (pic Robert Cotterill)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists