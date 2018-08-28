New

Arsenal transfer target Denis Suarez: Ten facts about Unai Emery’s former Sevilla attacker

Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery. PA . PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal are tracking Barcelona attacker Denis Suarez. Read on for ten facts about the player who starred under Gunners boss Unai Emery while at Sevilla.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barcelona's Denis Suarez. PA Barcelona's Denis Suarez. PA

1) His key asset is his versatility. Throughout his development through the ranks, Suarez has played as a right-back, right-winger, attacking midfielder and even as a ‘false nine’.

2) He has already experienced the Premier League. In 2011 he signed for Manchester City and won the fans Young Player of the Year Award in 2012 before joining Barcelona in 2013 where he began playing for Barcelona B.

Barcelona's Jeremy Mathieu (third right) and Denis Suarez (centre) battle for the ball during a training session. PA Barcelona's Jeremy Mathieu (third right) and Denis Suarez (centre) battle for the ball during a training session. PA

3) He has a strong relationship with Unai Emery. When the pair were at Sevilla in 2015, Suarez labelled Emery as “one of the best coaches around” and claimed “the way he treats players is exceptional” so he may be attracted to working with him again.

4) He has played for Spain at every level. Suarez has played for his national side through U17s, U18s, U19s, U20s, U21s and made his first team debut in 2016.

Manchester City's Denis Suarez (left) battles for the ball with Limerick's Gary Sheehan during the Pre-Season Friendly match at Thomond Park, Limerick in 2012. Manchester City's Denis Suarez (left) battles for the ball with Limerick's Gary Sheehan during the Pre-Season Friendly match at Thomond Park, Limerick in 2012.

5) Messi wants him to stay. Magician, Lionel Messi has spoken out about the potential sale of Suarez and has told of how he believes “Barcelona is in his blood.” Whether it impacts the sale of Suarez will soon be discovered but you would expect it to certainly play on the Spaniard’s mind.

6) His best friend in football plays in the Premier League. Suarez named one of his best friends in football as former teammate Gerard Deulofeu who has made the switch from Barcelona to Premier League side Watford. Could that be a factor that lures him to North London?

Arsenal manager Unai Emery walks across the pitch prior to the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. PA Arsenal manager Unai Emery walks across the pitch prior to the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. PA

7) His preferred number is number 8. In a quickfire interview in 2016, Suarez named his favourite number as number 8. Ironically, Arsenal’s current number 8 in Aaron Ramsey has been linked heavily to Juventus in January and so his desired shirt number could also prove a bonus for Suarez to make the switch.

8) He is a big fan of tennis and his sporting idol is Rafael Nadal. A sport Suarez enjoys away from football is tennis and loves to watch fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal play. With the biggest tennis tournament in the world situated just the other side of the capital, could that help tempt his move to Arsenal?

9) The footballers he admirers play in the Premier League. Suarez said the two players he admirers most are former Barcelona star, Andres Iniesta and current Manchester City favourite, David Silva. With Iniesta having left for Qatar last year, could the thought of playing in the same league his other idol prove pivotal?

10) He is “beginning to wake-up from his Barcelona dream”. Suarez said it was his dream to play for Barcelona but with game time proving less and less likely he has questioned whether it is worth making the move away. He believes he needs to start playing regular football to improve himself and doesn’t feel that will happen at the Nou Camp.