Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil: Doubts surface about his future in North London as January transfer window looms

PUBLISHED: 15:33 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:33 20 December 2018

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench at the Emirates Stadium during a Europa League match (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench at the Emirates Stadium during a Europa League match (pic Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Mesut Ozil’s future at Arsenal is reportedly in doubt following his absence from the squad during the 2-0 defeat by Spurs in the Carabao Cup quarter final at the Emirates on Wednesday evening.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reported the Gunners will be open to offers for the midfielder in the January transfer window as boss Unai Emery sees no no future for him in North London.

Emery explained Ozil was left out of the squad due to tactical reasons. However a source from the training ground telling the Independent that the German ‘hadn’t bought into Emery’s ideas.’

19-year-old midfielder Joe Willock was considered more tactically suitable, as he made the bench for the fixture, whilst Ozil watched from the stands.

Emery was quizzed in the post-match press conference about his decision to leave Ozil out, and on three occasion refused to shed some clarity on the 30-year-old’s future at the club.

After signing a contract of around £350,000 a week, Ozil’s long-term future looked to be with Arsenal – but with the midfielder’s lacklustre performances have put that assumption in doubt.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Whittington to pay £224,000 for woman’s surrogacy in US after repeatedly failing to spot she had cervical cancer

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

One of Suffolk’s biggest companies collapses with debts of around £10m

Radford Group's former base in Haverhill. Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEWS

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

The Christmas tree was in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

Christine Preston has now returned to her home in Toppesfield Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Chisora ready for second shot at Whyte

Finchley heavyweight Dereck Chisora (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil: Doubts surface about his future in North London as January transfer window looms

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench at the Emirates Stadium during a Europa League match (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Miedema signs long-term extension with Arsenal Women

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema and Manchester City Women's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (pic Nigel French/PA)

Hendon aim to end losing run against Frome

Hendon's goalscorer Matty Harriott tries to win the ball (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hampstead sparkle in the gloom to down leaders Belsize Park

The latest rugby news from the local scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists