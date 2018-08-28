Search

Arsenal loan signing from Barcelona Denis Suarez hails legends Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp

PUBLISHED: 13:06 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 31 January 2019

Arsenal boss Unai Emery with new loan signing Denis Suarez. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

New Arsenal signing Denis Suarez has been speaking after putting pen to paper on a loan deal.

The Gunners new loanee Suarez has been sharing his knowledge of the club after joining the club on Thursday by hailing Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp. Suarez, who spent time with Manchester City at the start of his career but was always intrigued by the pair as a youngster, revealed how the strikers caught his attention.

He said: “One thing no one knows about me is that when I was little and I used to watch the Premier League on the TV, Arsenal were a team that really inspired me.

“I used to watch Bergkamp and Henry - they’re both legends of the club and hopefully we can follow in their footsteps.”

The Barca attacker who has signed for Unai Emery in a loan deal with a view to a permanent deal in the summer also praised former team-mate Lionel Messi, describing him as the ‘the best player in the world’.

Suarez also admitted the player he looked up to more than any in world football is Andres Iniesta.

He added: “He’s always been my idol, ever since I was young. As well as the fact that he plays in a similar position to me, I was also able to spend two years with him - I learned a lot from him. It’s always been a massive compliment to be compared to him.”

