New

Arsenal join race for Gary Cahill as bookies slash odds on Chelsea defender joining Unai Emery

Chelsea's Gary Cahill has been linked with Arsenal. PA PA Wire/PA Images

Bookies have slashed the odds on Gary Cahill to switch West London for North London as Arsenal reportedly eye his signature.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

England's Gary Cahill (second left) celebrates scoring against Nigeria at Wemlbey prior to the 2018 World Cup. PA England's Gary Cahill (second left) celebrates scoring against Nigeria at Wemlbey prior to the 2018 World Cup. PA

The odds have gone from 25/1 to 7/2 as Arsenal are believed to have closed the gap on Aston Villa to sign the defender.

While Villa still remain as favourites to sign Cahill, the Gunners have joined the race as they continue to look for defensive reinforcement.

The centre back has 348 Premier League appearances to his name, and is a wanted man by several clubs including AC Milan and Fulham.

Betway’s Alan Alger reported: “Aston Villa appeared to be the only real contender for Cahill’s signature last week but Arsenal have quickly emerged as another interest party.”

The Englishman has been out of favour this season, having made just one appearance in the league so far for Chelsea, with Antonio Rudiger being the preferred centre back.

Whether the 32-year-old would be a fit for Arsenal is another question, but with the club’s defensive woes it’s a move that can’t be ruled out.

For more visit Betway www.sports.betway.com/en/sports/