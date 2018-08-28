New
Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea: PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 19:21 19 January 2019
Arsenal hosted London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates on Saturday evening. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS.
Arsenal:
Leno: 7 - Undisturbed
Bellerin: 7 - Injured
Sokratis: 7 - Physical
Koscielny: 8 - Shouldered-responsibility
Kolasinac: 7.5 - Powerful
Xhaka: 6.5 - Muted
Ramsey: 7 - Effective
Torreira: 7 - Metronomic
Guendouzi: 7.5 - Lively
Lacazette: 8 - Clinical
Aubameyang: 8 - Dangerous
Substitutes:
Iwobi: 7
Maitland-Niles: 7
Elneny: 7
Chelsea:
Arrizabalaga: 6 - Busy
Rudiger: 5 - Shellshocked
Alonso: 5 - Unlucky
Jorginho: 5 - Neutralised
Kante: 6.5 - Consistent
Kovacic: 3 - Ineffective
Azpilicueta: 5 - Agitated
Luiz: 5- Skillful
Hazard: 5 - Quiet
Willian: 3 - Feeble
Pedro: 4 - Unproductive
Substitutes:
Barkley: 5 - Unproductive
Hudson-Odoi: 6 - Prospect