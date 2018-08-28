Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea: PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 19:21 19 January 2019

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) battle for the ball. PA

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) battle for the ball. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal hosted London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates on Saturday evening. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (left) and Arsenal's Lucas Torreira battle for the ball. PAChelsea's Eden Hazard (left) and Arsenal's Lucas Torreira battle for the ball. PA

Arsenal:

Leno: 7 - Undisturbed

Bellerin: 7 - Injured

Sokratis: 7 - Physical

Koscielny: 8 - Shouldered-responsibility

Kolasinac: 7.5 - Powerful

Xhaka: 6.5 - Muted

Ramsey: 7 - Effective

Torreira: 7 - Metronomic

Guendouzi: 7.5 - Lively

Lacazette: 8 - Clinical

Aubameyang: 8 - Dangerous

Substitutes:

Iwobi: 7

Maitland-Niles: 7

Elneny: 7

Chelsea:

Arrizabalaga: 6 - Busy

Rudiger: 5 - Shellshocked

Alonso: 5 - Unlucky

Jorginho: 5 - Neutralised

Kante: 6.5 - Consistent

Kovacic: 3 - Ineffective

Azpilicueta: 5 - Agitated

Luiz: 5- Skillful

Hazard: 5 - Quiet

Willian: 3 - Feeble

Pedro: 4 - Unproductive

Substitutes:

Barkley: 5 - Unproductive

Hudson-Odoi: 6 - Prospect

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

Tracey Wilson's funeral on Friday. Picture: David Winskill

Police appeal for information after broad daylight gunfight in West Hampstead

Mutrix Road. Picture: Google Street View

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Earl Haig Hall: Former Crouch End pub and British Legion building ‘could become gym or restaurant’

Staff of Earl Haig Hall, Crouch End celebrating its first birthday - pictured Gergo Baranyi, Luke Shorter, Hannah Pierce, Mark Tovell and Tom Cahoon

Most Read

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal for information after broad daylight gunfight in West Hampstead

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Earl Haig Hall: Former Crouch End pub and British Legion building ‘could become gym or restaurant’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea: PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) battle for the ball. PA

Saracens complete perfect European pool campaign with victory over Glasgow

Saracens Billy Vunipola scores their third try against Glasgow Warriors (pic: David Davies/PA)

Arsenal U18 coach Ken Gillard hails his young guns saying: ‘Bukayo Saka’s biggest attribute is his great attitude and willingness to work hard’

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his Premier League debut on New Year's Day. PA

Match Report: Haringey Borough 1-0 Margate

Haringey Borough remain top of the Bostik Premier League after a 1-0 win against Margate.

Celebrities turn out in force to watch action-packed NBA London 2019 game at the O2

(From left to right) Hector Bellerin, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the crowd during the NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena, London (Pic: Simon Cooper/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists