New

Arsenal court Gunners hero Marc Overmars for new role of technical director after Sven Mislintat announces departure date

Arsenal goal-scorers Marc Overmars (left) and Nicolas Anelka celebrate with the cup after victory over Newcastle United in the 1998 FA Cup Final at Wembley. Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA PA Archive/PA Images

With Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat set to leave the club next month speculation is rising former Gunners hero Marc Overmars is being courted by the club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal's Marc Overmars celebrates after scoring past Newcastle keeper Shay Given during the 1998 FA Cup Final at Wembley. Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA Arsenal's Marc Overmars celebrates after scoring past Newcastle keeper Shay Given during the 1998 FA Cup Final at Wembley. Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA

The former Dutch winger who won the double with the North London giants in 1998 is being sounded out by representatives of the club w3ith a view to filling the new role of technical director.

The North London giants are interested in Ajax’s director of football after head coach Unai Emery and Mislintat failed to gel.

The club hope the former Barcelona wideman can finally solve the thorny issue of player recruitment which has bedevilled the Emirates outfit for more than a decade.

Overmars, 45, has earned critical acclaim within the game for his excellent work at the Dutch giants for six seasons.

Nicolas Anelka rushes to congratulate Marc Overmars after scoring the first goal for Arsenal early in the 1998 FA Cup Final against Newcastle at Wembley. Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA Nicolas Anelka rushes to congratulate Marc Overmars after scoring the first goal for Arsenal early in the 1998 FA Cup Final against Newcastle at Wembley. Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA

The wideman who earned 86 caps for Holland between 1993 and 2004, scoring 17 goals has been responsible for the development of Dutch starlets such as Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Justin Kluivert, as well as the recruitment of Christian Eriksen.

Arsenal’s departing head of recruitment clashed with Arsenal’s director of football Raul Sanllehi over the decision to install a technical director at the club – a coveted job Mislintat insisted he should have been given.

His failure to land the role led to the former chief scout and head of professional football at Borussia Dortmund announcing his departure from Arsenal on Monday lunchtime.

Arsenal's Marc Overmars scores Arsenal's first goal to give them a 1-0 lead during the 1998 FA Cup Final against Newcastle United at Wembley. Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA. Arsenal's Marc Overmars scores Arsenal's first goal to give them a 1-0 lead during the 1998 FA Cup Final against Newcastle United at Wembley. Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA.

For the latest on Arsenal follow Layth on Twitter @laythy29