Arsenal confirm defender Hector Bellerin out for ‘six to nine months’ after rupturing anterior cruciate ligament

PUBLISHED: 11:55 22 January 2019

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have confirmed Hector Bellerin will miss the rest of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligement in his left knee during the 2-0 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin fouls Chelsea's Eden Hazard leading to a penalty (pic Adam Davy/PA)Arsenal's Hector Bellerin fouls Chelsea's Eden Hazard leading to a penalty (pic Adam Davy/PA)

The Barcelona-born right-back, 23, was carried off on a stretcher in the 72nd minute of the Gunners comprehensive victory over their London rivals on Saturday.

The innocuous looking injury happened on his first start for five weeks after picking up a calf injury against Southampton in early December.

Boss Unai Emery was downbeat about the Spainish defender’s chances of appearing again this term after the Blues match – with his fears being confirmed by a club statement on Tuesday morning.

A club spokesman said: “Further to the injury sustained during our match against Chelsea on Saturday, we can confirm that Hector has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.

“Hector will undergo surgery to repair this in the coming days. The rehabilitation process is expected to take between six to nine months and therefore rules Hector out of action for the remainder of this season.

“Everyone at the club will now be working as hard as we can to ensure Hector is back on the pitch as soon as possible next season.”

Bellerin has earned respect for his social conscience speaking out about climate change and veganism as well as attracting interest for his unique fashion sense.

