Arsenal comprehensively beat Chelsea prompting furious Blues boss Maurizio Sarri to denounce his side
PUBLISHED: 21:09 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:13 19 January 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri aimed remarkable criticism at his Blues side after Arsenal comprehensively outplayed the Stamford Bridge outfit.
Unai Emery’s Gunners were dominant from the start leaving Sarri furious at his side’s poor performance during their 2-0 loss at the Emirates.
First half goals from Alex Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny sealed the win – with the home side excelling at the back while looking lively up front, as they pressed intensively for the majority of the match, pushing the visitors onto the backfoot.
A furious Sarri, speaking in the media room after the match, explained he would speak in Italian because he wanted to be ‘clear’.
He thundered: “I’m extremely angry. This defeat was down to our mentality. It is something I can’t accept
“I’m not happy at all.
“This group of players is extremely difficult to motivate.”
The result moves Arsenal three points off the top four behind Chelsea.
The Gunners next league match is Cardiff City at home on Tuesday, January 29 before they travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City on Sunday, February 3.
