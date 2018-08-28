Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal comprehensively beat Chelsea prompting furious Blues boss Maurizio Sarri to denounce his side

PUBLISHED: 21:09 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:13 19 January 2019

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri. PA

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri aimed remarkable criticism at his Blues side after Arsenal comprehensively outplayed the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (left) and Arsenal's Lucas Torreira battle for the ball. PAChelsea's Eden Hazard (left) and Arsenal's Lucas Torreira battle for the ball. PA

Unai Emery’s Gunners were dominant from the start leaving Sarri furious at his side’s poor performance during their 2-0 loss at the Emirates.

First half goals from Alex Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny sealed the win – with the home side excelling at the back while looking lively up front, as they pressed intensively for the majority of the match, pushing the visitors onto the backfoot.

A furious Sarri, speaking in the media room after the match, explained he would speak in Italian because he wanted to be ‘clear’.

He thundered: “I’m extremely angry. This defeat was down to our mentality. It is something I can’t accept

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) battle for the ball. PAChelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) battle for the ball. PA

“I’m not happy at all.

“This group of players is extremely difficult to motivate.”

The result moves Arsenal three points off the top four behind Chelsea.

The Gunners next league match is Cardiff City at home on Tuesday, January 29 before they travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City on Sunday, February 3.

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29

Most Read

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

Tracey Wilson's funeral on Friday. Picture: David Winskill

Police appeal for information after broad daylight gunfight in West Hampstead

Mutrix Road. Picture: Google Street View

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Earl Haig Hall: Former Crouch End pub and British Legion building ‘could become gym or restaurant’

Staff of Earl Haig Hall, Crouch End celebrating its first birthday - pictured Gergo Baranyi, Luke Shorter, Hannah Pierce, Mark Tovell and Tom Cahoon

Most Read

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

Tracey Wilson's funeral on Friday. Picture: David Winskill

Police appeal for information after broad daylight gunfight in West Hampstead

Mutrix Road. Picture: Google Street View

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Earl Haig Hall: Former Crouch End pub and British Legion building ‘could become gym or restaurant’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal goalscorers Alex Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny speak after outplaying Chelsea

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) battle for the ball. PA

Arsenal comprehensively beat Chelsea prompting furious Blues boss Maurizio Sarri to denounce his side

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri. PA

Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea: Captain, leader, legend Laurent Koscielny shoulders responsibility as Gunner boost Champions League hopes

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (left) and Arsenal's Lucas Torreira battle for the ball. PA

Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea: PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) battle for the ball. PA

Saracens complete perfect European pool campaign with victory over Glasgow

Saracens Billy Vunipola scores their third try against Glasgow Warriors (pic: David Davies/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists