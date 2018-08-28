New

Arsenal comprehensively beat Chelsea prompting furious Blues boss Maurizio Sarri to denounce his side

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri. PA PA Wire/PA Images

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri aimed remarkable criticism at his Blues side after Arsenal comprehensively outplayed the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (left) and Arsenal's Lucas Torreira battle for the ball. PA Chelsea's Eden Hazard (left) and Arsenal's Lucas Torreira battle for the ball. PA

Unai Emery’s Gunners were dominant from the start leaving Sarri furious at his side’s poor performance during their 2-0 loss at the Emirates.

First half goals from Alex Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny sealed the win – with the home side excelling at the back while looking lively up front, as they pressed intensively for the majority of the match, pushing the visitors onto the backfoot.

A furious Sarri, speaking in the media room after the match, explained he would speak in Italian because he wanted to be ‘clear’.

He thundered: “I’m extremely angry. This defeat was down to our mentality. It is something I can’t accept

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) battle for the ball. PA Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) battle for the ball. PA

“I’m not happy at all.

“This group of players is extremely difficult to motivate.”

The result moves Arsenal three points off the top four behind Chelsea.

The Gunners next league match is Cardiff City at home on Tuesday, January 29 before they travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City on Sunday, February 3.

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29