New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on transfer target Denis Suarez: Conversations have been happening ‘privately’

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been speaking about his transfer plans during this transfer window. Read on for the full transcript of what he said at his weekly press conference at London Colney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On bringing players in this month and whether there is any progress...

This transfer window is not easy to take players that can help us with better performances than the players we have now. The club is working and I spoke with Sven, with Raul about different possibilities with players. They are working but it is not easy to take players that can help us with big performances now. I think it is more one transfer for something special you need that can help us. We are looking, the club is working with the possibility to loan players and if we can take for helping us in a different position on the team, then maybe we can.

On Denis Suarez…

They are conversations between us privately. I don’t want to say to you this private conversation with the club.

on what is happening with Sven Mislintat...

I was working with him the last two weeks. We had two or three meetings together and we are working normally. I don’t know another different issue to him.

On whether he is leaving...

I don’t know. When I spoke with him it was all normal. My relationship with him for transfers in the last two or three weeks, we are speaking about that.

On whether he is unaware of any possibility of Sven leaving...

No, no. Today, for me, the normality is working with him.

On whether he has spoken with him today...

Not today. But in the last two weeks, in two or three meetings. We had these meetings together.