Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on transfer target Denis Suarez: Conversations have been happening ‘privately’

PUBLISHED: 15:48 17 January 2019

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been speaking about his transfer plans during this transfer window. Read on for the full transcript of what he said at his weekly press conference at London Colney.

On bringing players in this month and whether there is any progress...

This transfer window is not easy to take players that can help us with better performances than the players we have now. The club is working and I spoke with Sven, with Raul about different possibilities with players. They are working but it is not easy to take players that can help us with big performances now. I think it is more one transfer for something special you need that can help us. We are looking, the club is working with the possibility to loan players and if we can take for helping us in a different position on the team, then maybe we can.

On Denis Suarez…

They are conversations between us privately. I don’t want to say to you this private conversation with the club.

on what is happening with Sven Mislintat...

I was working with him the last two weeks. We had two or three meetings together and we are working normally. I don’t know another different issue to him.

On whether he is leaving...

I don’t know. When I spoke with him it was all normal. My relationship with him for transfers in the last two or three weeks, we are speaking about that.

On whether he is unaware of any possibility of Sven leaving...

No, no. Today, for me, the normality is working with him.

On whether he has spoken with him today...

Not today. But in the last two weeks, in two or three meetings. We had these meetings together.

Most Read

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Most Read

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

#includeImage($article, 225)

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on transfer target Denis Suarez: Conversations have been happening ‘privately’

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA

Arsenal U18 v Spurs U18 FA Youth Cup fourth round PREVIEW: Young gun Fol Balogun aims to shine for Ken Gillard’s talented teens

Fol Balogun. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: I’m not thinking about Mesut Ozil leaving

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery insists working relationship with Sven Mislintat is ‘normal’

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Captain Lloris warns Spurs not to lose focus ahead of Fulham trip

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane appears dejected as Manchester United players (background) celebrate scoring their first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists