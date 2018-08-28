New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: Losing to West Ham is a bad result

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been speaking after his side’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday. Read on for the full transcipt of what he said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United's Declan Rice has a headed chance on goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA West Ham United's Declan Rice has a headed chance on goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA

On the performance…

I think the result is a bad one. We lost a great opportunity to take three points and get closer to Chelsea and the other top-four teams. But we lost. We wanted to do a better match but we couldn’t control the match like we wanted to. Looking at the chances in the 90 minutes for them and us, I think maybe the result is not what we deserved. In the gameplan, in the control, we need to improve our ideas. We could not do that. We didn’t concede a lot of chances but we conceded metres on the pitch and these metres gave them a lot of corners. From one corner, they scored, and then the match changed. We needed to attack more and better but today, defensively we needed to work well. We created chances but it wasn’t enough to win. Maybe in the first 20 minutes when we created some chances, that was the moment where we thought we could win the match, but then after it was difficult because we didn’t impose all the things we wanted.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (top) collides with West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski during the Premier League match at London Stadium. Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (top) collides with West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

On Mesut Ozil’s absence…

We had enough players to win today and impose our gameplan, and impose our tactical quality against them. We also respect them and they have good players. With their supporters here, they feel stronger. Maybe for the bench, some attacking players could have helped. But I think we had enough with these players.

On why he didn’t use Ozil…

We decided that the players here were the best for this match. We’ve won with him, we’ve lost with him. No one player makes the difference between winning and losing the game.

On understanding the interest in Ozil not being in squad…

Yes, but I can say he’s working with us normally this week. Like I said to you, we’ve won and lost with him. Today the players who were here are the players who deserved to be in this match. We could have won or lost, like we can with him. We continue working with every player because they are all important, but today the decision was to come with these players.

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29