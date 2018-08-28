Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery insists working relationship with Sven Mislintat is ‘normal’

PUBLISHED: 15:04 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 17 January 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been speaking at the club’s training ground about unsettled Sven Mislintat and Mesut Ozil ahead of the eagerly-awaited clash with Chelsea at the Emirates on Saturday. Read on for what he said.

The Gunners head coach claimed his relationship with head of recruitment Mislintat is ‘normal’ as stories abound that the club’s grand plans to restructure post-Arsene Wenger are starting to unravel with the 46-year-old former Borussia Dortmund insider is set to depart.

Mislintat is near to walking out of the North London giants after becoming increasingly unhappy at the constraints being imposed on him with imminent proposals to impose a technical director onto an already overloaded recruitment structure.

The Ruhr-University Bochum sports science graduate has also had disagreements with ideas on player recruitment recently with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich set to pounce.

Yet Emery insisted all was well inside the club’s recruitment arm, insisting: “I was working with him the last two weeks we had two or three meetings together.

“We’re working normally. I don’t know other issues. I don’t know [if he will be leaving].

“This transfer window is not easy to take players that can help us with better performances than the players we have now. The club is working and I spoke with Sven, with [head of football] Raul [Sanllehi] about different possibilities with players.

“We are looking, the club is working with the possibility to loan players and if we can take for helping us in a different position on the team, then maybe we can.”

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29

Most Read

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Most Read

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

#includeImage($article, 225)

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on transfer target Denis Suarez: Conversations have been happening ‘privately’

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA

Arsenal U18 v Spurs U18 FA Youth Cup fourth round PREVIEW: Young gun Fol Balogun aims to shine for Ken Gillard’s talented teens

Fol Balogun. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: I’m not thinking about Mesut Ozil leaving

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery insists working relationship with Sven Mislintat is ‘normal’

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Captain Lloris warns Spurs not to lose focus ahead of Fulham trip

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane appears dejected as Manchester United players (background) celebrate scoring their first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists