New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: I’m very happy with Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal manager Unai Emery in the stands during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has hailed his talented young guns after an emphatic victory at Bloomfield Road. Read on for what he said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blackpool's Armand Gnanduillet (second right) heads towards the goal but misses during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. PA Blackpool's Armand Gnanduillet (second right) heads towards the goal but misses during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. PA

A Joe Willock brace and an Alex Iwobi strike put Arsenal in the hat for the fourth round of the FA Cup after a lively 3-0 victory against Blackpool.

There was plenty of drama off-the-pitch prior to the cup game at a Bloomfield Road, sadly evocative in name only these days under its current ownership by the controversial Oyston family.

An open letter from Blackpool fans explaining why they were ‘adopting an ethical boycott’ for their FA Cup match with the Gunners circulated widely before the game calling their side a ‘club in crisis’.

However Emery was diplomatic after the match saying: “We know [there were] some problems here but we have respect for [Blackpool] supporters, for the club, for the team and for this competition...I am very proud of the players today for our work. Very good concentration. Our quality. I am very happy.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery walks across the pitch prior to the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. PA Arsenal manager Unai Emery walks across the pitch prior to the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. PA

“We need players with commitment,” added Emery. “We need players who are prepared for when the team needs them and they can step up.

“Opportunities are coming in matches like today. We mixed experienced players in the squad with some young players like Joe, Eddie (Nketiah), Ainsley (Maitland-Niles).

“It was a good combination. They can show us they are progressing with the team and showed their passion. They work hard and concentrate for when we need help like today. I’m very happy with Willock, also with Eddie.”