Arsenal boss Unai Emery: I’m not thinking about Mesut Ozil leaving

PUBLISHED: 15:12 17 January 2019

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been speaking about Mesut Ozil during his weekly press conference at London Colney. Read on for what he said about the talented creative midfielder.

The 30-year-old Ozil has started only a pair of Premier League matches since November 11 as speculation rises the Gunners are looking to offload the mercurial German.

The former Real Madrid star is a world class talent but boss Emery is unhappy with his work-rate while he attempts to impose his intense pressing philosophy on the squad.

However, Emery indicated the mercurial former Schalke 04 midfielder could feature in the vital clash against Chelsea at the Emirates on Saturday as the London rivals chase the all-important top four spot which the Blues occupy.

“I’m not thinking about that [Ozil leaving],” he claimed, “I’m thinking about how he can help us this year with good performances.

“He’s had injuries and not been okay to play matches, but now after these two weeks maybe this Saturday will be okay for him.

“I like to create the same spirit for all, and that spirit is every players gets and gives consistent work and moments with their performances but it’s not easy. Sometimes you are better and sometimes you are worse. I’m working with every player in the same way. The most important thing for me is how he can help us and how every player can help us with their consistency.”

