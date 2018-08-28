Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery hails Hector Bellerin insisting injured defender will ‘come back stronger’

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 January 2019

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has hailed injury defender Hector bellerin and is convinced the talented Spainish international will come back stronger.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin fouls Chelsea's Eden Hazard leading to a penalty (pic Adam Davy/PA)Arsenal's Hector Bellerin fouls Chelsea's Eden Hazard leading to a penalty (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Bellerin will miss the rest of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligement in his left knee during the 2-0 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates.

The Barcelona-born right-back, 23, was carried off on a stretcher in the 72nd minute of the Gunners comprehensive victory over their London rivals on Saturday.

Howver, Emery is backing Bellerin to come back stronger.

Speaking at London Colney on Wednesday afternoo he said: “Yes, we were sad and we are sad now after his injury.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has hailed injured Hector Bellerin. PAArsenal manager Unai Emery has hailed injured Hector Bellerin. PA

“I think this year is very difficult for big injuries like Hector, Rob Holding and Welbeck.

“But football is like that. We need to treat these injuries like a normality in football, but we are very sad for that.

“Hector is very mature and I think he received this injury like a football professional can take and he is already preparing to come back stronger than before.”

The innocuous looking injury happened on his first start for five weeks after picking up a calf injury against Southampton in early December.

Bellerin has earned respect for his social conscience speaking out about climate change and veganism as well as attracting interest for his unique fashion sense.

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29

Most Read

Gospel Oak shooting: Four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots fired

Hemingway Close in Gospel Oak, where shots were heard before four men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Google

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

Lewis Blackman stabbing: Third teen convicted of murdering Kentish Town man

Lewis Blackman, AKA Dotz. Picture: MET POLICE

East Finchley double shooting: Alleged killer ‘had gun case under his bed’, court hears

Annie Besala Ekofo and Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo.

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

Gospel Oak shooting: Four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots fired

Hemingway Close in Gospel Oak, where shots were heard before four men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Google

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

Lewis Blackman stabbing: Third teen convicted of murdering Kentish Town man

Lewis Blackman, AKA Dotz. Picture: MET POLICE

East Finchley double shooting: Alleged killer ‘had gun case under his bed’, court hears

Annie Besala Ekofo and Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo.

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal boss Unai Emery expects ‘big test’ against Manchester United

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has hailed injured Hector Bellerin. PA

Arsenal boss Unai Emery hails Hector Bellerin insisting injured defender will ‘come back stronger’

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Tottenham receive injury boost ahead of Chelsea tie

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko is consoled by manager Mauricio Pochettino as he is substituted with an injury during the Premier League match against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Roma’s Monchi and Barcelona’s Denis Suarez

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA

Hendon seconds out of cup after loss to Hertford

The latest news from the local rugby union scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists