Arsenal boss Unai Emery hails Hector Bellerin insisting injured defender will ‘come back stronger’

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has hailed injury defender Hector bellerin and is convinced the talented Spainish international will come back stronger.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin fouls Chelsea's Eden Hazard leading to a penalty (pic Adam Davy/PA) Arsenal's Hector Bellerin fouls Chelsea's Eden Hazard leading to a penalty (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Bellerin will miss the rest of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligement in his left knee during the 2-0 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates.

The Barcelona-born right-back, 23, was carried off on a stretcher in the 72nd minute of the Gunners comprehensive victory over their London rivals on Saturday.

Howver, Emery is backing Bellerin to come back stronger.

Speaking at London Colney on Wednesday afternoo he said: “Yes, we were sad and we are sad now after his injury.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has hailed injured Hector Bellerin. PA Arsenal manager Unai Emery has hailed injured Hector Bellerin. PA

“I think this year is very difficult for big injuries like Hector, Rob Holding and Welbeck.

“But football is like that. We need to treat these injuries like a normality in football, but we are very sad for that.

“Hector is very mature and I think he received this injury like a football professional can take and he is already preparing to come back stronger than before.”

The innocuous looking injury happened on his first start for five weeks after picking up a calf injury against Southampton in early December.

Bellerin has earned respect for his social conscience speaking out about climate change and veganism as well as attracting interest for his unique fashion sense.

