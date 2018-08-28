New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery hails Gunners fans after outplaying Chelsea

Arsenal manager Unai Emery PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has praised Gunners fans for their unstinting support after his side outplayed London rivals Chelsea.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First half goals from Alex Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny sealed the excellent win played out in front of a raucous Saturday evening atmosphere at the Emirates.

Emery’s side excelled at the back while looking lively up front, as they pressed intensively for the majority of the match, pushing the visitors onto the back foot.

In a superb performance full of determination and character allied with creativity and excellent movement on and off the ball Emery’s Gunners beat the Blues comprehensively.

The former PSG boss was quick to hail to loyal Arsenal fan after the match, saying: “The mentality is good, the atmosphere today was very good with our supporters.

“I think they helped us a lot and we want to find the same performance, the same ideas and mentality when we are playing here and when we are playing away.”

The result moveed Arsenal three points off the top four behind Chelsea.

The Gunners next league match is Cardiff City at home on Tuesday, January 29 before they travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City on Sunday, February 3.

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29