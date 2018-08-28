Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery after 5-1 Anfield rout against Liverpool: It was difficult

PUBLISHED: 20:40 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:41 29 December 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on the touchline in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on the touchline in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been speaking at Anfield after his side’s 5-1 rout at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. Read on for a transcript of what he said.

Stephan Lichtsteiner of Arsenal on the ball in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOOStephan Lichtsteiner of Arsenal on the ball in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

On if Arsenal struggled to keep pace with Liverpool after we took the lead…

Good evening. Yes, maybe. The result is one [reason] like you are telling us after our goal. I think we started well, but after our goal, they pushed, and when they push here, they play with great determination and with players who can make a difference all over the pitch. They scored three quick goals and it was a difficult moment for us. We spoke in the dressing room - it’s another experience for us. A bad experience but an experience to learn from. In the second half we needed to stand up, to keep our position individually and collectively on the game. The two last goals, two penalties, I think it’s a lot for us. I think VAR is important - it’s coming next year, because I think it’s going to help the referees to take better decisions. We only can think now of the match on Tuesday and know the difference between Liverpool and us was not like today’s result. Maybe we can do one balance, one mix between our draw and this result today. We have a lot of work to do, defensively also, we know we need to get better.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal stretches for a ball in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOOAaron Ramsey of Arsenal stretches for a ball in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

On if he thought the penalties were fouls…

The result is clear. It’s not for the referee. There were some positives on the pitch - for example Ainsley played as right winger and scored, working well. Also Iwobi, after some matches not playing very well, today he played 90 minutes with a good performance. But defensively we need to be stronger, to work. Our defensive moments in our box, it’s my responsibility and then we need the balance. We need to keep the balance in the middle. We lost today 5-1, we need to keep the balance in the middle, be serious and continue on Tuesday with a big match at the Emirates. We need to show our supporters there we are standing up after the result.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal wins the ball in the air against Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOOGranit Xhaka of Arsenal wins the ball in the air against Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

On if Ozil is injured…

Yes.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal holds off Andrew Robertson of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOOAinsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal holds off Andrew Robertson of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

On if it’s serious…

His knee. I don’t know if it’s big or not big, but it’s his knee.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St John’s Wood fire: Mother and child escape blaze ‘caused by charging tablet’

Fire damaged this ground floor flat in Frampton Road, St John's Wood. Picture: @LondonFire

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

The Mossy Well pub, in Muswell . Picture: Google Maps

Christmas Day swim at Crouch End’s Park Road lido goes ahead for first time in two years – after manager is hauled out of bed to open up

Hesketh Benoit leads carols at Park Road Leisure Centre on Christmas Day. Picture: Ruth Corney

Woman ‘critical’ in hospital after Hornsey High Street van crash

Hornsey's High Street. Picture: Google

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Most Read

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture Pagepix

‘Serious help needed’ - Town fans react to defeat at QPR

Ipswich Town fans react to today's 3-0 defeat at QPR

What is the future looking like for west Suffolk after RAF Mildenhall closes?

A USAF C-17A Globemaster III transport lifting off from the Mildenhall runway in the early evening light Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal boss Unai Emery after 5-1 Anfield rout against Liverpool: It was difficult

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on the touchline in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tottenham boss Pochettino rues lack of energy after Boly equaliser

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Willy Boly scores his side's first goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal hooks the ball forward in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: Firmino treble smashes sorry Gunners

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool holds off Aaron Ramsey and Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

McCall praises Saracens for showing character to come from behind to tame Wolves

Saracens David Strettle charges through to score a try during the Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park (pic Mark Pain/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists