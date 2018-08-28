New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery after 5-1 Anfield rout against Liverpool: It was difficult

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been speaking at Anfield after his side’s 5-1 rout at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. Read on for a transcript of what he said.

On if Arsenal struggled to keep pace with Liverpool after we took the lead…

Good evening. Yes, maybe. The result is one [reason] like you are telling us after our goal. I think we started well, but after our goal, they pushed, and when they push here, they play with great determination and with players who can make a difference all over the pitch. They scored three quick goals and it was a difficult moment for us. We spoke in the dressing room - it’s another experience for us. A bad experience but an experience to learn from. In the second half we needed to stand up, to keep our position individually and collectively on the game. The two last goals, two penalties, I think it’s a lot for us. I think VAR is important - it’s coming next year, because I think it’s going to help the referees to take better decisions. We only can think now of the match on Tuesday and know the difference between Liverpool and us was not like today’s result. Maybe we can do one balance, one mix between our draw and this result today. We have a lot of work to do, defensively also, we know we need to get better.

On if he thought the penalties were fouls…

The result is clear. It’s not for the referee. There were some positives on the pitch - for example Ainsley played as right winger and scored, working well. Also Iwobi, after some matches not playing very well, today he played 90 minutes with a good performance. But defensively we need to be stronger, to work. Our defensive moments in our box, it’s my responsibility and then we need the balance. We need to keep the balance in the middle. We lost today 5-1, we need to keep the balance in the middle, be serious and continue on Tuesday with a big match at the Emirates. We need to show our supporters there we are standing up after the result.

On if Ozil is injured…

Yes.

On if it’s serious…

His knee. I don’t know if it’s big or not big, but it’s his knee.