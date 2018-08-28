Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery after 1-0 loss to West Ham: We didn’t impose ourselves in a bad defeat

PUBLISHED: 15:29 12 January 2019

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (top) collides with West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (top) collides with West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been left disappointed by his side’s 1-0 defeat by West Ham at the London Stadium.

West Ham United's Declan Rice has a headed chance on goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PAWest Ham United's Declan Rice has a headed chance on goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA

A first goal in claret and blue from the promising Declan Rice saw the Irons triumph in the Saturday lunchtime derby.

The Gunners played poorly as Manuel Pellegrini’s side dominated this East v North capital city derby.

The startling revelation by Gunners boss Unai Emery this week that the club which has been listed No6 in the Delioitte rich list of sporting enterprises and which raked in a turnover of nearly £200m is penniless in this January transfer window raised many eyebrows.

The former PSG man looked highly unimpressed at his weekly press conference when he revealed the remarkable fact that the North Londoners would have to do with loan singings as they can’t afford to pay transfer fees.

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The team reflected the downbeat mood during a poor first half in which they looked flat and lethargic.

Emery admitted as much in his post-match press conference saying: “We didn’t impose ourselves enough on the game.

“It was a bad result. We lost an opportunity to take three points and close on Chelsea and other teams in the top four.

“We needed to impose our ideas and we didn’t.

“We didn’t impose ourselves on the game [but] we had enough [quality] players to win the game. But respect to West Ham [for the win].

“I think it was a bad result.

“We lost an opportunity to take three points and close on Chelsea and other teams in the top four. We needed to impose our ideas and we didn’t.”

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29

Most Read

Fortismere School: Council housing could be key part of controversial £35.9m deal with town hall

Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: Martin Ball

Gerald Ingram: Serial paedophile ‘Gerry the Bookman’ sentenced to three years over indecent photos of children and ‘act with animal’

Gerald Ingram. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal boss Unai Emery after 1-0 loss to West Ham: We didn’t impose ourselves in a bad defeat

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (top) collides with West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham 1-0 Arsenal: Lethargic Gunners offer little in poor display

West Ham United's Declan Rice has a headed chance on goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA

West Ham 1-0 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA

Free Nazanin: NGOs condemn ‘sinister and disturbing’ footage Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s arrest

Richard Radcliffe stands opposite Downing Street before supporters sing carols for the thrid successive year, to Free Nazanin.

Saracens desperate to hit back on trip to Lyon

Saracens players look dejected after the defeat at Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists