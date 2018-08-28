New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery after 1-0 loss to West Ham: We didn’t impose ourselves in a bad defeat

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (top) collides with West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been left disappointed by his side’s 1-0 defeat by West Ham at the London Stadium.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United's Declan Rice has a headed chance on goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA West Ham United's Declan Rice has a headed chance on goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA

A first goal in claret and blue from the promising Declan Rice saw the Irons triumph in the Saturday lunchtime derby.

The Gunners played poorly as Manuel Pellegrini’s side dominated this East v North capital city derby.

The startling revelation by Gunners boss Unai Emery this week that the club which has been listed No6 in the Delioitte rich list of sporting enterprises and which raked in a turnover of nearly £200m is penniless in this January transfer window raised many eyebrows.

The former PSG man looked highly unimpressed at his weekly press conference when he revealed the remarkable fact that the North Londoners would have to do with loan singings as they can’t afford to pay transfer fees.

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The team reflected the downbeat mood during a poor first half in which they looked flat and lethargic.

Emery admitted as much in his post-match press conference saying: “We didn’t impose ourselves enough on the game.

“It was a bad result. We lost an opportunity to take three points and close on Chelsea and other teams in the top four.

“We needed to impose our ideas and we didn’t.

“We didn’t impose ourselves on the game [but] we had enough [quality] players to win the game. But respect to West Ham [for the win].

“I think it was a bad result.

“We lost an opportunity to take three points and close on Chelsea and other teams in the top four. We needed to impose our ideas and we didn’t.”

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29