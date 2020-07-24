Arsenal to meet Tottenham as Women’s FA Cup restarts

Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women will complete their 2019-20 FA Cup campaign three weeks into the 2020-21 season as they meet Tottenham in the quarter-final on the weekend fo September 26-27.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lia Walti of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 Lia Walti of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

The FA have confirmed that it has received approval to conclude the last three rounds of the 2019/20 Women’s FA Cup in the early part of next season.

The semi-finals will follow the same week, on September 30/October 1, and the final will take place at Wembley Stadium on October 31.

Arsenal reached the last eight of the tournament after seeing off West Ham United and Lewes, as Lia Wälti scored her first goal for the Gunners in a 2-0 win against the Hammers in January and Caitlin Foord’s debut goal marked a 2-0 home win over Lewes.

You may also want to watch:

Tottenham breezed past lower league opposition Barnsley and Coventry United 5-0 on their way to meeting their north London rivals.

Kelly Simmons, the FA’s director of the women’s professional game, said: “A significant amount of work has been going on behind the scenes to ensure the Women’s FA Cup can be completed and I am delighted that we have received the necessary approval for its conclusion.

“The Women’s FA Cup is a showpiece fixture in the football calendar and because of that there was huge appetite for the three remaining rounds to be played.”

It is not yet clear whether fans will be allowed inside Wembley Stadium for October’s final.

All tickets purchased for May’s original final date will be refunded by the FA.

Quarter-final fixtures: Brighton & Hove Albion v Birmingham City; Everton v Chelsea; Arsenal v Tottenham; Leicester City v Manchester City.