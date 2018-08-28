New

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal v Fulham: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal

Bernd Leno: 6 - Effective but still fails to convince

Shkodran Mustafi: 4 - Not good enough. Never has been. The sooner Arsenal invest in a consistent, disciplined centre-half the sooner they can start to look solid.

Sokratis: 6 - Would benefit from a centre-half alongside him with pace. And an ability to keep his defensive discipline and shape.

Laurent Koscielny: 5 - An Arsenal stalwart but at 33 is not getting any younger. Never the fastest but appears to have lost what pace he did possess after his dreadful Achilles injury.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 6 Needs to add consistency in touch, positional awareness and decision-making but is certainly benefitting from knowing where he stands under Unai Emery’s management.

Sead Kolasinac: 6 Powerful with a surprisingly good technique but never seems to add up to the sum of his parts. Did well when feeding Iwobi who assisted for Xhaka’s opener. More of the same while adding defensive solidity to his game would be welcomed.

Granit Xhaka: 6.5 Slotted home from close range. Albeit mostly because Fulham cannot defend.

Matteo Guendouzi: 6 Raw but lively. Needs experience and every minute on the pitch benefits him and the team. A huge prospect but needs to keep working hard.

Alex Iwobi: 6 Did well at Anfield albeit in a team that lost 5-1. Provided an assist for Xhaka.

Alexandre Lacazette: 7 Worked hard on and off the ball. Good movement as ever and dovetailed well in an attacking trident.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 7 Not as effective or as influential as he would have wanted to be but always worried the Fulham backline.

Substitutes:

Lucas Torreira: 7

Aaron Ramsey: 8

Bukayo Saka: 7

Fulham:

Sergio Rico: 3

Ryan Sessegnon: 3

Denis Odoi: 3

Alexsandar Mitrovic: 3

Tom Cairney: 4

Tim Ream: 4

Andre Schurrle: 4

Maxime Le Marchand: 2

Cyrus Christie: 2

Joe Byran: 3

Ibrahima Cisse: 3