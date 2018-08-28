Search

Arsenal 3-1 Burnley: Furious Clarets boss Sean Dyche in bizarre rant against Gunners players for diving while claiming he ‘didn’t see’ Ashley Barnes stamp on Matteo Guendouzi

PUBLISHED: 16:27 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:33 22 December 2018

Burnley manager Sean Dyche gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A furious Burnley boss Sean Dyche has given a bizarre rant after his side’s 3-1 defeat at the Emirates.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.

Enraged Clarets boss Sean Dyche has slammed Arsenal players for diving after his team’s loss to the Gunners on Saturday.

Speaking after the match Dyche, the 47-year-old former Chesterfield defender, railed angrily for around ten minutes issuing non-specific allegations of diving against Arsenal players he refused to name.

The Kettering-born boss was livid at what he saw to be ‘blatant’ diving from Unai Emery’s players.

The goatee-sporting Turf Moor manager said: “Shall we start on the 61 games without a penalty and the clear double-handed push in the back from Kevin Long?

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.

“That’s a pretty good start I think. Ashley Barnes getting booked when their player clearly threw an elbow out at him, which I’ve seen back by the way, an unnatural arm movement towards the face. Somehow Ashley Barnes came out of that and got booked.

“Two dives. No-one wants to do anything about the diving in the game apart from me. I’m still amazed by it. They don’t get booked. We know nothing will happen retrospectively. One of their players would have definitely gone off the pitch. Even at the end Vydra goes through, I think with Xhaka, touches him on his shoulder marginally and he goes down and gets a free-kick. Centre halves now going down with hardly anything.

“No-one wants to do anything about it so I’ll leave it there. No-one wants to affect the diving. I think they had three here the other week and it just goes away and everyone goes ‘oh well’. Kids everywhere are watching it, all copying.”

A brace by striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed a welcome win for Arsenal as they beat a determined Burnley side 2-1 at the Emirates on Saturday.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium. PAArsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium. PA

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker grabbed a goal in each half before Ashley Barnes pulled one back, before Alex Iwobi grabbed a late third as the Gunners held on to claim the victory after two defeats in a row this week.

Dyche added: “This is purely factual. Nothing to do with campaigns. I’d like to see people banned. It’d evaporate out of the game. There’s millions of children - I’ve said many times you wouldn’t ruffle your kids hair if they cheated in a maths test. They cheated in a game of football and it’s ok.”

However, Dyche refused to condemn his own player Barnes for stamping on Matteo Guendouzi’s chest during a fiery game while the French international lay prone on the Emirates turf, adding: “I didn’t see it.”

Follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29

