Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Player ratings: Arsenal 1 Manchester United 3

PUBLISHED: 22:03 25 January 2019

Jono Spencer at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) and Manchester United's Ander Herrera battle for the ball (pic John Walton/PA)

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) and Manchester United's Ander Herrera battle for the ball (pic John Walton/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Manchester United booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Here are our player ratings:

ARSENAL

Petr Cech: Could have done better for Alexis Sanchez’s opener and he will have been majorly disappointed with Manchester United’s decisive third goal - 5

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Started brightly and helped in attack down the right flank, linking up well with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who drifted out to the right to help out - 6

Sokratis: Rather untroubled before being forced off with injury in the 20th minute. Unai Emery will be hoping it is not too serious - 6

Laurent Koscielny: Looked less steady when his centre-back partner Sokratis went off and failed to control the defence during United’s blistering first-half spell. Went off with what appeared to be a jaw injury in the second half – 5

Sead Kolasinac: Showed his strengths yet again going forward but was caught high up when United broke down the right on occasions – 5

Granit Xhaka: Began very brightly, spraying some delightful cross-field passes to his forwards, but struggled to command the middle of the pitch – 6

Lucas Torreira: As usual, he wasn’t afraid to get stuck in. Battled all night for 50-50s but found it difficult to keep up with United’s dynamic midfield and attack – 6

Aaron Ramsey: Did brilliantly to create Arsenal’s opener, running at the United defence before playing a dangerous ball across the area for Aubameyang to tap home. The Gunners will miss his bursting runs – 7

Alex Iwobi: Got into threatening positions down the left against Ashley Young but lacked any real composure when it really mattered – 6

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: While not his most productive of games, he yet again managed to pop up with a goal. Always gets himself into a goal-scoring position – 7

Alexandre Lacazette: Struggled to influence the games and found it tough up top against Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, who did well to sniff out any danger - 6

Substitutes:

Shkodran Mustafi: Would have been looking to make a point after replacing Sokratis but the Arsenal defence wilted just moments after he came on – 5

Mesut Ozil: The out of favour German playmaker couldn’t unlock the United defence when needed - 5

Matteo Guendouzi: Saw a lot of the ball like Ozil but couldn’t work his magic to salvage a result for Arsenal - 6

MANCHESTER UNITED

Sergio Romero (6), Ashley Young (6), Victor Lindelof (7), Eric Bailly (7), Luke Shaw (6), Nemanja Matic (7), Ander Herrera (6), Paul Pogba (7), Alexis Sanchez (8), Jesse Lingard (8), Romelu Lukaku (8). Substitutes: Martial (7), Rashford (6), Jones (NA).

Most Read

Hampstead restaurant goes bust owing £346,000 to creditors - including butcher’s shop next door

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Gospel Oak shooting: Four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots fired

Hemingway Close in Gospel Oak, where shots were heard before four men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Google

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

Lewis Blackman stabbing: Third teen convicted of murdering Kentish Town man

Lewis Blackman, AKA Dotz. Picture: MET POLICE

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

Hampstead restaurant goes bust owing £346,000 to creditors - including butcher’s shop next door

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Gospel Oak shooting: Four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots fired

Hemingway Close in Gospel Oak, where shots were heard before four men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Google

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

Lewis Blackman stabbing: Third teen convicted of murdering Kentish Town man

Lewis Blackman, AKA Dotz. Picture: MET POLICE

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Player ratings: Arsenal 1 Manchester United 3

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) and Manchester United's Ander Herrera battle for the ball (pic John Walton/PA)

FA Cup: Arsenal 1 Manchester United 3

Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez (left) and Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac battle for the ball (pic John Walton/PA)

Could Nkoudou start FA Cup clash away to Palace?

Tottenham Hotspur's Georges-Kevin NKoudou during a training session at Hotspur Way (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Saracens make trip to London foes Harlequins

Saracens' Alex Lewington is tackled into touch by Glasgow Warriors' Stuart Hogg (pic: David Davies/PA)

Little respite for Wingate as club moves onto fourth manager this season

Wingate & Finchley manager Glen Little (pic: Martin Addison).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists