Attacking midfielder Akinola departs Haringey Borough for St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 June 2020

Romoluwa Akinola of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

Romoluwa Akinola of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Attacking midfielder Romeo Akinola has left Haringey Borough to join National League South outfit St Albans City ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Romoluwa Akinola of Haringey celebrates his goal during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020Romoluwa Akinola of Haringey celebrates his goal during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 18th January 2020

The former Queens Park Rangers youngster joins former Borough team-mates Chid Onokwai in leaving the club for Clarence Park this week.

Akinola, who has also played for IFK Ostersund in the Swedish fourth division, was keen to thank the Haringey faithful.

“I would like to thank the entire Haringey Borough family for the love and support they have shown me over the past season.

“From the management team, to my team-mates and the amazing supporters.

“I appreciate each and everyone of you! Wishing the club the best for the future.”

The departures could be the start of another rebuild for Haringey who lost a number of players to the National League South last summer and had to bring in an entire new squad.

