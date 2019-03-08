Albion honour Calvin with emphatic away win

Highgate Albion thirds hold a minute's silence to honour Calvin Bungisa, who was a victim of knife crime and died earlier this year (pic: Highgate Albion FC). Archant

Barnet Sunday Football League Division Three: AFC Oakwood 0 Highgate Albion thirds 5

Highgate Albion thirds made a statement in the Barnet Sunday Football League Division Three last weekend with a 5-0 win away to AFC Oakwood on a day where the life of Calvin Bungisa was remembered.

The 22-year-old Londoner was a victim of knife crime earlier this year and was well known by a number of the Albion team.

To honour Bungisa, Highgate players wore black armbands on Sunday and observed a minute’s silence before the game in a show that the community are making a stand against knife crime.

After that had taken place, the visitors started the encounter in fine fashion and ended the first half four goals ahead.

In-form Alan Callaghan scored an unbelievable hat-trick, but the opener occurred via Paul Reid, who slotted home a penalty from 12-yards after Tony Dowsett had been brought down inside the area.

Callahan’s first come from a long throw with skipper Daniel Glaude winning a flick on to the back post for Highgate’s forward to head into the net.

The second for Callaghan arrived following a superb pass by Glaude, when he found the run of the striker behind the defence.

It didn’t take Albion’s hotshot hitman to grab his treble towards the end of the half following a mix-up in the hosts defence.

At half time, Highgate were cruising home, but they remained professional following the restart and added a fifth when Reid picked out Callaghan and he drilled in for his fourth of the game.

This result keeps Albion top of the table and given AFC Oakwood are fourth in the standings, this win sends out a statement to title rivals Zenit St.Whetstone Reserves.

Next up for Highgate’s third XI is the final of the Middlesex Sunday Junior Trophy against Bedfont & Feltham where they will aim to win the first of plenty silverware this season.