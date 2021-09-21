Finchley welterweight Florian Markun has opportunity to stamp his mark

Published: 8:30 AM September 21, 2021

Charismatic boxing manager Sam Jones believes Finchley welterweight Florian Marku has a massive opportunity to earn himself some lucrative big fight nights if he can overcome tough customer Maxim Prodan at a sold out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 28-year-old features on the undercard to former Finchley ABC star Anthony Joshua's WBA Super, IBF, WBO and IBO world heavyweight title defence against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday.

In February, behind closed doors at SSE Arena, Wembley the nine-fight unbeaten Marku dispatched Norwich's Rylan Charlton inside eight rounds and now sets his sights in snatching the IBF international title off three-time holder Ukraine-born Italy-based Prodan.

And "The Albanian King" will automatically slot into a top 15 ranking with the IBF if he succeeds.

Prodan, 28, is also unbeaten but has a far superior knock-out record to Lushnje-born Marku, putting away 15 of his 20 opponents.

In his last bout he just managed to stop Italy's Nicola Cristofori with just three seconds spare in the tenth and final round in a show co-promoted in Milan by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom and their Italian partners Opi Since 82.

This mouthwatering encounter is certain to catch the attention of many punters come Saturday night at Spurs FC with both boxers have similar no-fear styles and big ego personalities.

"You're going to get a cracker," said manager Jones. "It's a huge fight for Florian. It's his first title fight but we expect him to come through it.

"Florian's a superstar. He's a huge ticket seller, he's a huge personality and he can seriously fight.

"We're taking steps now. This is his first title fight and he'll get a top 15 ranking with the IBF after he, touch wood, wins his fight. Big fights on the horizon for him."

Marcu is still pretty keen to share the same ring with Ilford's Conor Benn, who three weekends ago retained his WBA Continental (Europe) mantle against American Adrian Granados in Leeds. And Jones believes it's only a matter of time before the two bitter rivals finally meet.

"Every fight that fans want to see, nine times out of ten happens," he added. "I think Florian will have a couple of fights and I'm sure Conor will have a couple of more fights then they are on a collision course, whether Conor thinks it or not they are on a collision course.

"That fight trust me, when I say this, will sell The O2 out with thousands of Albanians waiting outside. Florian will sell out anywhere and if we took him back to Albania the country will come to a standstill."