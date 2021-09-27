Finchley boxer Florian Marku focused on becoming world champion

Published: 3:30 PM September 27, 2021 Updated: 5:10 PM September 27, 2021

Florian Marku and Maxim Prodan Weigh In ahead of their IBF International Welterweight Title fight - Credit: ©Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing

Florian Marku says he is more focused on chasing his goal of becoming IBF world champion than waiting to challenge domestic rivals such as Connor Benn.

The 28-year-old from Finchley enters the IBF top 15 rankings after defeating the organisations’ international title holder Ukraine’s Maxim Prodan in a split ten round points verdict on the undercard to Anthony Joshua’s contest against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Saturday.

While Steve Weisfeld and Howard Foster both awarded the contest to "The Albanian King" by scores of 97-93 and 96-94 respectively, Italian Matteo Montella saw things very differently as he believed Prodan was top with his controversial 99-91 marking, which certainly left many ring observers baffled, including Marku.

“Eight rounds is just too much and its unbelievable,” Marku said. “I think the same thing but it doesn’t matter now.”

In fairness Prodan, 28, hardly looked the man who holds this superior knockout stat. As the contest progressed Marku gradually schooled his Milan-based opponent with crisp jabs and combinations.

You may also want to watch:

The ever-smiling but straight-talking Albanian remains unbeaten in ten outing is ready to face anyone manager Sam Jones and Matchroom Boxing supremo Eddie Hearn put him against.

Although there is much talk about a potential encounter with Ilford’s unbeaten Conor Benn, Marku admits that’s the least of his priorities.

“I don’t care whoever they bring me it’s not my problem and it’s not my priority,” he added. “Whoever they bring I’ll fight them.

“I don’t care about Conor Benn or the others I’m chasing other things. I will chase my route to IBF world title, I don’t care about no one. If they bring it to me then I’ll train hard and I’ll keep my work.

“Now its my time for the next fight, defend my title and taking bigger titles.”