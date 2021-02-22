Florian Marku calls on Eddie Hearn to bag dream fight against Conor Benn

Published: 2:00 PM February 22, 2021 Updated: 2:06 PM February 22, 2021

Florian "TNT" Marku has called on Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn to make his dream fight with welterweight rival Conor Benn happen.

The 28-year-old "Albanian King", from Hampstead, improved his worth after picking himself up from the canvas to defeat Rylan Charlton in eight rounds at SSE Arena last Saturday in front of live Sky Sports cameras.

Marku, who is managed by Sam Jones's S-JAM Boxing, looked in complete control of the bout but lost concentration halfway thought round six after he went to the deck with a looping left hand.

Despite that shock moment, Lushnje-born Marku went on to force a stoppage on Norwich-based Charlton in 2:18 in the eighth round.

The super-confident Marku, who improves to eight victories in nine outings, now hopes for a match-up with Ilford based Conor Benn, son of former world two-weight champion Nigel Benn and who incidentally was sitting at ringside on Saturday.

Benn, 24, must first defend his WBA Continental Europe mantle against Colombia's Samuel Vargas in April before talks can progress.

“I am really happy," said Marku. "A lot of people thought that he would humiliate me and knock me out, but I showed that I can box. I will learn a lot from this fight.

"Three weeks before the fight, I dislocated a finger in my left hand. My team and all of the staff know that I was injured but I was never going to pull out of the fight. I came here to fight.

"After the fifth round I started feeling my hand. It was not a problem. I am happy about the performance. Rylan took so many good hits in the head. He took a lot of punishment.

"I was beating him and I was talking to him. I told him I was going to beat him and talk to him. I was telling him I’m not Joe Laws. I take the win and we go forward.

"His face was swollen and it was a good decision from his corner. He took a lot of punishment. I love to fight, this is my life. Thanks to the UK fans that believe in me.

"They like to see me fight. I love pressure. I'll fight whoever my team S-JAM boxing decide next. Sam Jones and Adam Morallee got me into this position. I have the best team around me."