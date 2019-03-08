Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Finchley heavyweight Chisora emphatically beats Gashi on points

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 April 2019

Ken Sellek

Derek Chisora (left) in action against Senad Gashi (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA).

Derek Chisora (left) in action against Senad Gashi (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA).

PA Wire/PA Images

Ex-Finchley amateur Shannon Courtenay also triumphed on same Matchroom show on Saturday

Finchley heavyweight Dereck Chisora got his career back on track with a landslide points success over Senad Gashi at The O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old was in action on a stacked Matchroom bill in the capital that also featured David Allen's stunning stoppage of heavyweight foe Lucas Browne.

Against German rival Gashi, Chisora was on the front foot from the off and regularly put his opponent under pressure.

That was enough to see the 35-year-old awarded the victory by unanimous decision after 10 rounds of action.

Also on the card was former Finchley amateur Shannon Courtenay, who beat bantamweight rival Roz Mari Silyanova.

The 25-year-old was able to come away with another success after beating her Bulgarian opponent on points, but later admitted to being frustrated by Silyanova.

Courtenay posted on Twitter: “She was a frustrating opponent, but it was a great learning fight in the early stages of my career.”

Most Read

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

Swain’s Lane hit-and-run leaves cyclist in hospital as police try to find driver of black BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Maida Vale Easter attack: ‘Serious assault’ sees victim rushed to hospital

Police outside of Maida Vale underground station after a serious assault on Easter Sunday. Picture: Maida Vale Muse

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Ham&High letters: Fitzroy Park, Heathside Prep School, Brexit, MEPs, dogs and renters

Heath users petition to prevent development of nearby plots in Fitzroy Park earlier this year. Front: Mary Powell and Nicky Mayhew, KLPA. Picture: POLLY HANCOCK

Most Read

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

Swain’s Lane hit-and-run leaves cyclist in hospital as police try to find driver of black BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Maida Vale Easter attack: ‘Serious assault’ sees victim rushed to hospital

Police outside of Maida Vale underground station after a serious assault on Easter Sunday. Picture: Maida Vale Muse

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Ham&High letters: Fitzroy Park, Heathside Prep School, Brexit, MEPs, dogs and renters

Heath users petition to prevent development of nearby plots in Fitzroy Park earlier this year. Front: Mary Powell and Nicky Mayhew, KLPA. Picture: POLLY HANCOCK

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham Ladies fight back to earn crucial win over promotion rivals

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies defender Ashleigh Neville in action against Manchester United Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

Finchley heavyweight Chisora emphatically beats Gashi on points

Derek Chisora (left) in action against Senad Gashi (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA).

Blues come from behind to boost survival hopes

Wingate & Finchley players have a group huddle before a game (pic: Little James Photography).

Skolars leave it late to get tame Bears

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Quinn quick off mark to set Arsenal Women on way to vital victory in WSL title bid

Louise Quinn (pic Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists