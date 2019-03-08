Finchley heavyweight Chisora emphatically beats Gashi on points

Derek Chisora (left) in action against Senad Gashi (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA). PA Wire/PA Images

Ex-Finchley amateur Shannon Courtenay also triumphed on same Matchroom show on Saturday

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Finchley heavyweight Dereck Chisora got his career back on track with a landslide points success over Senad Gashi at The O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old was in action on a stacked Matchroom bill in the capital that also featured David Allen's stunning stoppage of heavyweight foe Lucas Browne.

Against German rival Gashi, Chisora was on the front foot from the off and regularly put his opponent under pressure.

That was enough to see the 35-year-old awarded the victory by unanimous decision after 10 rounds of action.

Also on the card was former Finchley amateur Shannon Courtenay, who beat bantamweight rival Roz Mari Silyanova.

The 25-year-old was able to come away with another success after beating her Bulgarian opponent on points, but later admitted to being frustrated by Silyanova.

Courtenay posted on Twitter: “She was a frustrating opponent, but it was a great learning fight in the early stages of my career.”