Finchley boxer Florian Marku determined to rule the welterweight division

Published: 3:00 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 8:43 PM December 7, 2020

Florian Marku is determined to rule the roost in the domestic welterweight division, writes Ziad Chaudry.

The 28-year-old from Finchley will be looking forward to having some lucrative big nights in 2021 after signing a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s prestigious Matchroom Boxing stable.

The decorated former MMA fighter switched to professional boxing two years ago and has won all seven of his contests in impressive fashion, with five of those coming inside the distance.

In his last outing on the undercard of Ultimate Boxxer 7 at BT Sport Studios in Stratford last month he stopped Zambia’s Sheffield-based Muma Mweemba in one round.

Marku is sure to go for world titles. In the meantime he is keen to clean up matters domestically, with Ilford’s Conor Benn and South Londoner Chris Kongo the two rivals the big-punching Albanian is most keen to meet.

“I am very excited to join Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing,” said Marku. “This is where the big boys play and I will show I am the most dangerous welterweight in the country. The Albanian king is coming.”

Eddie Hearn is excited to have Marku on board in his stable and said: “He has an astonishing and loyal fan base that are one of the most fanatical I have seen in boxing.

“And also a fan friendly style that is going to light up arenas and front rooms all over the country. I’m looking forward to plenty of fun with Florian and S-JAM (his management team). Stay tuned for some exciting announcements.”