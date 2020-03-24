Coronavirus: International hockey now ‘free to watch’ at home

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London. PA Wire/PA Images

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided to withdraw any geo-blocking in place for all FIH Hockey Pro League matches from 2019 and 2020 on its free OTT platform www.FIH.live.

Great Britain's Harry Martin (right) and Malaysia's Firadus Rosdi battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London. Great Britain's Harry Martin (right) and Malaysia's Firadus Rosdi battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.

The same will apply for all FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers, which were played in October and November last year.

This comes in addition to all matches from both 2018 World Cups, men and women, being already available (with no geo-blocking) at fih.live/competitions/women-world-cup and fih.live/competitions/men-world-cup

“As hockey fans and players around the world are staying at home to help the fight against COVID-19, FIH has decided to strengthen its engagement with them by bringing the best of hockey to their households,” said FIH chief executive Thierry Weil.

Furthermore, FIH is currently producing a number of additional programmes for use by its 32 broadcast partners, reaching 192 countries around the world.

You may also want to watch:

The programming will include:

• FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: Season So Far (26 minutes)

• FIH Hockey Pro League 2019: How They Won It (26 minutes)

• Men’s Hockey World Cup Review 2018 (52 minutes)

• Women’s Hockey World Cup Review 2018 (52 minutes)

• Classic FIH Hockey Pro League Matches 2019 (26 minutes)

These programmes will also be available over the next couple of weeks on FIH social media platforms.