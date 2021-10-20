Lely and Boyes look to lead Europe to title defence at Alexandra Palace

Published: 8:30 AM October 20, 2021

Former world snooker champion Steve Davis, of England takes his next shot as he partners Alex Lely (pictured) during their victory over USA - Credit: EMPICS Sports Photo Agency

Lead captains Alex Lely and Karl Boyes will be hoping to lead Team Europe to a Mosconi Cup title defence in front of pool fans at Alexandra Palace from December 7-10.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic the loyal fans of the nine-ball version had to watch from their own living rooms 12 months ago as the Europeans stormed to a convincing 11-3 victory over USA inside the complexes of Coventry Building Society Arena in the West Midlands.

Pool's version of golf's Ryder Cup, which was first introduced by Matchroom Sport founder and former Leyton Orient chairman Barry Hearn in 1994 at The Roller Bowl, Romford, returns to the iconic North London venue after a three-year absence and on that occasion Shane van Boening completed a dramatic 11-9 for Team USA.

With the line-ups still to be finalised, both rosters will be made up of the top two players on the Matchroom Pool World Rankings, alongside three captain’s pick wildcards.

Shane Van Boening and two-time "most valuable player" awardee Skyler Woodward have already been selected for the Americans after both secured their places in captain Jeremy Jones’ side, while Austria's reigning WPA world nine-ball champion Albin Ouschan and two-time world pool masters from Spain David Alcaide have so far made the cut for Team Europe.

"Double D" Jones, a veteran of eight Mosconi Cup's, is looking forward to recommencing battle with the Europeans at Ally Pally.

"I am looking forward to it,” said the 50-year-old Texan. "I'm all about team working and trying to help players get better.

"I can hear London calling my name so I will be ready for that. I am really excited for it. It is one of the best tournaments in the world, the Mosconi Cup is one and only.”

Emily Frazer, Matchroom multi sport managing director, said: "The crowds missed out last year so it is time to get back to Alexandra Palace. We are looking at our seating capacity and tickets will be on sale shortly. The arena will be slightly different and we are excited to share those plans."

For tickets go onto the official Matchroom Pool website: https://matchroompool.com/mosconi-cup/#tickets