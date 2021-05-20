Tottenham Hotspur announce Esther Morgan contract extension

Published: 3:28 PM May 20, 2021

Sheffield United's Lucy Watson (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Esther Morgan battle for the ball during the Vitality Women's FA Cup fifth round match at The Hive Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 16, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that Esther Morgan has signed her first professional contract with the club ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 18-year-old has signed a deal until 2022 with an option to extend for a further year and made eight appearances in the Women's Super League during the 2020-21 campaign.

The defender received her first senior call-up to the Wales squad in November and made her senior WSL debut against Everton in February.

On her new deal Morgan said: "Going through the pathway to get into the first team was amazing for me to even be given the opportunity and it’s testament to how good the Academy structure is here.

"I can’t wait to see how far we can go as a team.”

You may also want to watch:

Morgan also made her senior debut for Wales against Canada on April, 9 at Leckwith Stadium.

The defender had also captained the Welsh under 19 side before making the step up to the senior side.

Morgan joins Ria Percival, Rosella Ayane and Shelina Zadorsky in penning a new deal at the Lilywhites.