Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hockey: England 1 Australia 8

PUBLISHED: 08:14 17 December 2018

England lost to Australia in the bronze medal match at the World Cup in India (pic Frank Uijlenbroek/England Hockey)

England lost to Australia in the bronze medal match at the World Cup in India (pic Frank Uijlenbroek/England Hockey)

WORLDSPORTPICS.COM/FRANK UIJLENBROEK

England were made to settle for fourth place at a third consecutive World Cup after being heavily beaten by brilliant Australia in the bronze medal match.

Tom Craig’s hat-trick was the standout performance from the world number one outfit, with Jeremy Hayward scoring two late corners in addition to strikes from Blake Govers, Trent Mitton and Tim Brand.

Barry Middleton scored a consolation in a game where Liam Sanford also made his 50th combined international appearance.

And despite a disappointing result, coach Danny Kerry and his players will come home with much to be pleased with.

With European and Commonwealth medals since the 2016 Rio Olympics, a top-four finish at the World Cup and now the FIH Pro League starting in 2019, there is growing confidence among the England and Great Britain men’s squads.

Reflecting on the event as a whole, Kerry said: “When we stuck to our game we competed at this event, but against the leading teams we could not do that consistently enough. We were well punished by Australia for forcing play and turning the ball over. That’s a hard lesson to learn but we will.

“My job is to keep perspective, remind ourselves of what we have done well and be compassionately ruthless in developing our play toward qualifying for the Tokyo Games.

“We have blooded young players in the toughest of environments and tried to stretch the game of more established players. On a personal level therefore I am already excited about where we go next and how.”

Olympic silver medalists Australia began the game in dominant fashion, Govers seeing a flick deflected over the bar before firing an unstoppable eighth minute shot on the reverse past Harry Gibson.

Seconds later Craig doubled the lead, lifting the ball over Gibson after the keeper had done brilliantly to save the midfielder’s first effort, before the same player started and finished a stunning counter attack in the 19th minute.

Govers also hit the post shortly before half-time but Mitton added to the scoreline with his first of the tournament in the 32nd minute.

Brand and Craig then struck within 13 seconds of each other shortly afterwards, before Middleton struck for the second time in the tournament while he, Mark Gleghorne, David Condon and Luke Taylor all saw second-half efforts saved by Andrew Charter.

Hayward scored two goals from corners in the final three minutes to secure the bronze medal for the Kokkaburras.

Ansell was also taken off injured midway through the final quarter, a sad note on which to end a good tournament for the East Grinstead forward.

England: Gibson, Ames, Gleghorne, Roper (C), Dixon, Middleton, Ansell, Condon, Waller, Gall, Sanford. Subs used: Taylor, Martin, Sloan, Hoare, Calnan, Wallace. Unused sub: Pinner.

*Great Britain men’s next fixture is on Friday January 25 as they travel to Spain for their very first fixture in the new FIH Pro League.

The event sees nine teams travel around the world in a hugely exciting new tournament that is a key part of Olympic qualification.

Great Britain’s next game on home soil is also against Spain on Saturday May 4. Tickets for both men’s and women’s are available now at seetickets.com.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

Haringey Borough go top of the league with Carshalton victory

Haringey Borough players applaud the fans at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Alistair Coleman author of Angry People in Local Newspapers Q&A: People get furious about tiny little things in their life and it’s brilliant

Alistair Coleman author of Angry People in local newspapers

Most Read

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

#includeImage($article, 225)

Father Christmas, snow, hot soup and delighted faces as Wisbech Bandstand hosts a highly successful Christmas concert with Manea Band

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey boss Loizou over the moon to be top of the table

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Spurs activate option to extend Jan’s deal until the summer of 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen heads wide during the Champions League Group B match against Inter Milan at Wembley Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Jose Mourinho’s sacking and the North London derby

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Spurs fan banned for throwing banana at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in an action with a ‘racist element’

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates, as a banana skin is thrown onto the pitch by a fan, during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal v Spurs: Carabao Cup preview

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists