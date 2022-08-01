Opinion
'Football can have you out of your seat shouting 'Yehndyshthftths!''
- Credit: PA/Joe Giddens
Music can send you to tears, theatre can open up hidden feelings and literature can take you to another world and reveal the truth about your own. But football can make you leave your seat and exclaim: “Yehndyshthftths!”
And then within seconds it can send you to despair.
Compared to most sports, it is free flowing, with the scope for long passages without a stoppage. This makes it unpredictable and leaves space for moments of magic like Ella Toone’s opener against Germany in the Euros final on Sunday.
The through-ball by Kiera Walsh was the kind that is hard enough to see, let alone play, and the composure of Toone to pull off the perfect chip was stunning.
But football fans know full well that the joy only exists because so does the pain.
When the German goal came, it was a reality check, and just the kind of narrative the game creates.
A kick in the teeth, in other words.
But the beauty of football can come not just from moments of genius, but from context.
Exhausted players, extra time and the threat of penalties - against Germany - that's when a poke in from a goalmouth scramble comes into its own.
Chloe Kelly’s elation was shared by most of the 87,000 people in Wembley Stadium, and millions at home and in the pubs.
That feeling will last long in the hearts and minds.
And for the Germans, well, that pain only exists because so does the joy - and I'm pretty sure they won't need to wait too long for a final to go the other way.