Autumn Nations Cup: England 22 France 19 (aet)

Published: 4:40 PM December 6, 2020 Updated: 11:10 AM December 9, 2020

England's Owen Farrell (right) celebrates scoring his side's winning penalty kick in extra time with team-mates Tom Curry and Dan Robson (left) during the Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham Stadium - Credit: PA

England needed extra time to extinguish France’s brave resistance as they lifted the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup with a 22-19 victory in front of 2,000 noisy fans at Twickenham.

England's Billy Vunipola is tackled by France's Baptiste Pesenti (left) during the Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Sudden death was ushered in when Luke Cowan-Dickie finished a driving maul with 29 seconds of regular time remaining, Owen Farrell averting a humiliating defeat against a shadow Les Bleus side by kicking the conversion to set up a grandstand finish.

All afternoon Farrell had kicked poorly from the tee and he squandered an early chance to snatch victory against opponents installed as 8/1 underdogs when he hit the right upright.

When the second 10-minute period arrived and with France struggling to escape their half, England finally broke the deadlock when a penalty won by Maro Itoje was dispatched by Farrell.

Having bullied their way through the autumn, using their snarling pack to submit Italy, Georgia, Ireland and Wales, Eddie Jones’ Six Nations champions hit a blue wall as France faced them down at every turn.

England's Ellis Genge (centre) tries to push the ball over the try line during the Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham Stadium - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

Skilfully directed by fly-half Matthieu Jalibert, Les Bleus showed more intent in attack for an opening half-hour they controlled, and when it became time to defend, they rolled up their sleeves with an attitude that will have delighted Shaun Edwards.

Brice Dulin was set up by Jalibert to cross in the 16th minute, while the boot of Jalibert and Louis Carbonel did the rest as they threatened to upstage their fierce rivals for the second time this year before running out of steam.

England hardly existed as an attacking force, barely firing a shot, and while Jones had talked about learning the lessons of last autumn’s World Cup final defeat to South Africa, they appeared similarly out of sorts here.

An agreement struck between France and their clubs meant head coach Fabien Galthie was without 25 front-line internationals, resulting in the selection of a reserve XV containing only a combined 68 caps between them.

France's Baptiste Couiloud is tackled by England's Billy Vunipola during the Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham Stadium - Credit: PA

Arrayed against them in the greatest mismatch in experience in Test history was England’s most seasoned line-up of all time, their 813 caps containing 13 survivors from the World Cup final.

Even France manager Raphael Ibanez understood why the final had been billed as a “farce”, yet right from the start it was clear the visitors were relishing the chance to stage one of the biggest upsets in the rivals’ long history.

England benefited from the whistle of referee Andrew Brace early on as Farrell landed a penalty, but in the fifth minute they were carved open by a brilliant run from Jalibert.

Taking advantage of broken play originating from a chaotic line-out, Jalibert spied a half gap and seized the opportunity by shrugging off a tackle by Jamie George and evading Farrell before sending Dulin over for a slick try.

England's Anthony Watson is tackled by France's Brice Dulin (left) and Gabin Villiere during the Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham Stadium - Credit: PA

Jalibert’s conversion found the mark before Elliot Daly replied with a penalty, but it was far more than a game conducted from the kicking tee as the fast pace swept play from end to end.

France strung phases together and were at their most dangerous as they used short passes to create gaps, with Jalibert expertly pulling the strings.

Two successful penalties by the Bordeaux fly-half extended the lead to 13-6 and when it was time to defend they showed remarkable resilience to withstand a sustained barrage on their line.

Few teams have proved capable of stopping England’s forwards when pounding the whitewash, but France tackled relentlessly until Ellis Genge knocked on.

England's Henry Slade (centre) in action during the Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham Stadium - Credit: PA

Daly stepped his way into a dangerous position and Jonny May almost burst free as England started the second half with a flourish, ending a strong spell with a Farrell penalty.

Even limited to 2,000, the crowd voiced their distaste for a lengthy spell of kicking but, when France looked to break free, Jalibert’s pass to Alivereti Raka landed on the wing’s feet.

Ford and Daly combined to set up a half chance for Anthony Watson as play unfolded in the opposition half with increasing regularity.

As Farrell floundered in front of the posts, replacement fly-half Carbonel was on target until Farrell finally readjusted his sights.

England's Owen Farrell scores a penalty during the Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham Stadium - Credit: PA

But Carbonel rifled over his second after an explosive run by Raka set up field position.

With 29 seconds left on the clock, Cowan-Dickie swept England over the line, setting up the nail-biting conclusion.

England's Elliot Daly in action during the Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham Stadium - Credit: PA

England's Maro Itoje during the Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham Stadium - Credit: PA

England's Max Malins (right) in action during the Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham Stadium - Credit: PA