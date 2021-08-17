Son, Moura, Bergwijn and Tanganga stand out as Spurs beat City

Opinion

Published: 11:30 AM August 17, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur fans celebrate after the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday August 15, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur kicked off their 20/21 Premier League campaign with a deserved 1-0 victory over the defending champions, Manchester City.

Full capacity returned to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time in 18 months, as fans created a raucous atmosphere to welcome Nuno Espírito Santo in his first competitive fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo with the players after the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday August 15, 2021. - Credit: PA

Considering the uncertainty around Harry Kane’s future, the prolonged managerial search, and disappointment from last season’s performances, many had written Spurs out of this clash.

The talisman wasn’t in the matchday squad, leaving many feeling he’s on his way out to the sky blues, as he has looked to force through a move throughout this window.

It was his current side that took home the three points – against the odds – with a spirited display that epitomised team unity in the face of speculation.

City looked sharp in the opening stages and could have been a couple goals to the good, with their slick passing moves and high intensity.

However, the Lilywhites held out, rode the difficult periods and grew into the game, looking threatening on the counter attack.

Heung-Min Son scored the only goal of the game, an effort from outside the box, a theme that we have become accustomed to with the South Korean international. He led the line superbly alongside Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura.

Notably, the spurs side covered a lot of ground and looked very fit, despite the short turnover since the international competitions ended.

Nuno will have been very impressed by the application of Dele Ali, having been out of favour for large parts of the last few seasons, he looked hungry in the middle of the park.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish (right) in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Matt Doherty during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday August 15, 2021. - Credit: PA

He averaged the highest speed in the match and covered the most distance, if he wants to be a regular, he will have to replicate this performance on a consistent basis and continue to play with an extra edge to his game

Moura was unfortunate not to win the Man of the Match award for his performance, the Brazilian caused the city backline all sorts of problems with his direct approach and close control dribbling.

Academy product Japhet Tanganga put in a flawless performance, playing at full-back. He gave both Raheem Sterling and new boy Jack Grealish very little joy down the left.

With talk ahead of this season of him going out on loan, this performance will have certainly aided his cause for a regular starting spot.