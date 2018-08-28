Ekundayo retains European title with points win over Greene

Former Haringey Police amateur Larry Ekundayo retained his IBF Europeanwelterweight title with a points win over Louis Greene at York Hall on Saturday.

Though Ekundayo won on a wide decision by the three judges, all rounds were competitive and the former Haringey Police amateur had to maintain his focus against a previously unbeaten rival.

The 36-year-old brought plenty of support for the bout at York Hall and said after: “Lewis was a tough kid.

“I hurt him a few times and I was told by my team to keep it simple, which is what I did.”

It was a superb end to the year for Ekundayo and one that he hopes will form the basis for a successful year in 2019.

*Edmonton heavyweight Ryan Charles maintained his unbeaten record with a dominant victory over Swindon’s Phil Williams.

Referee Lee Cook awarded all four rounds in Charles’ favour to give the 32-year-old a winning end to the year.