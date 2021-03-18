Europa League: Dinamo Zagreb 3 Tottenham 0 (aet; 3-2 on agg)

Published: 9:28 PM March 18, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the UEFA Europa League last-16 second-leg match at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia - Credit: PA

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham were dumped out of the Europa League by a resurgent Dinamo Zagreb after extra time on a night of high drama in Croatia.

Beaten by fierce rivals Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday, but taking a two-goal lead onto the European mainland following their first-leg win, Spurs eventually succumbed to a hat-trick from Mislav Orsic.

And their European exit will only serve to increase the pressure on under-fire Portuguese boss Mourinho, despite the upcoming Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Mourinho made seven changes from the weekend but saw Orsic curl home a superb opening goal just past the hour mark to give the hosts hope.

And he swept home a second eight minutes from time to level the aggregate score and force the extra period, with Harry Kane denied a last-gasp winner by a superb save from Dominik Livakovic.

Orsic fired home the winner at the start of the second period of extra time, with Kane denied a decisive away goal again by Livakovic in the final stages.

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier (Bergwijn 108), D Sanchez, Dier, Davies (Reguilon 90), SIssoko, Winks (Ndombele 68), Lamela (Bale 60), Alli (Lo Celso 68), Lucas Moura (Vinicius 85), Kane.

Unused subs: Doherty, Alderweireld, Hart, Tanganga, Scarlett, Lavinier.