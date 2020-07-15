Search

Injury forces Dart out of Progress Tour Championships

PUBLISHED: 12:39 15 July 2020

Players face the camea at te LTA Progress Tour (pic Adam Dismore for LTA)

Players face the camea at te LTA Progress Tour (pic Adam Dismore for LTA)

Harriet Dart withdrew from the LTA Progress Tour Women’s Championships after failing to shake off a groin injury suffered during preparation, writes Ziad Chaudry.

The 23-year-old from West Hampstead was expected to kick-start her 2020 season at the £30,000 round-robin tournament being held behind closed doors at the LTA’s National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, South London.

But the world number 146 said: “I was really looking forward to competing again, but unfortunately after training I realised that I’m not quite ready due to a groin issue.

“I hope everyone really enjoys the event and even though I can’t play I’ll definitely be watching on TV.”

Along with Dart, top seed Heather Watson also pulled out due to foot injury and their places were filled by Freya Christie and Alice Gillan.

The LTA Progress Tour Women’s Championships is taking place from July 14-18 at the LTA’s National Tennis Centre and broadcast across BBC Digital platforms.

It will be played in a round-robin format with the Premier Division made up of two groups names after Anne Keothavong and the late Elena Baltacha – both accomplished past British number ones and Great Britain Fed Cup players.

Hackney born-and-bred Keothavong is the current GB Fed Cup captain while Baltacha, who died in 2014, remains an inspirational figure for British tennis.

The Division One singles are named Group Annabel Croft and Group Sam Smith, with the doubles groups named after 1977 Wimbledon singles champion Virginia Wade and former world number five Jo Durie.

