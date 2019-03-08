Tennis: Dart excited for second-round date at Wimbledon

Harriet Dart in action on day two of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. PA Wire/PA Images

Harriet Dart can't wait to get stuck into her second round singles match at Wimbledon but is out of the women's doubles alongside partner Katy Dunne.

Competing on a wildcard entry Dart and Dunne were always up against it facing the experienced Chan sisters, Hao-Ching and Latisha, who won at Eastbourne last week and continued their good grass court form to win 6-2 6-4.

Hampstead's Dart, 22, enjoyed one of the best wins of her career in the singles first round at SW19 when getting past America's Christina McHale, but couldn't repeat the heroics against the Chinese Taipei duo.

After the defeat, partner Dunne said: "It was good fun, I love playing with Harriet and we obviously are good friends so it's quite nice to play with each other.

"I think we did pretty well and it was a lot closer than maybe the score suggested in the first set, we felt that in the second we wanted to be more aggressive and start trying to move more at the net.

"I think we did that well but maybe just got a bit unlucky, we had some chances at the end and we're gutted about the last few games but it was good to be competitive."

Latisha Chan, former women's doubles world No.1, and younger sister Hao-Ching made light work of the first set before Dunne and Dart rallied in the second.

Dart is now looking forward to her second round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia, conqueror of Spanish seed Garbine Muguruza.

"I'm super excited to just get out there in the second round and play," said Dart.

"I've never played Beatriz in seniors but we did grow up in juniors together so I know her personally, not that well - we've practiced a few times so I know bits and bobs.

"Obviously she had a really good win in the first round so I'm looking forward to a tough match."

