Tennis: Dart delighted at GB's Fed Cup success

Great Britain line up at the Fed Cup at the Copper Box Arena (pic Adam Davy/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Hampstead’s Harriet Dart called Great Britain’s fantastic Fed Cup World Group II play-off win over Kazakhstan as ‘truly amazing’, writes Ziad Chaudry.

Current British number one Johanna Konta won both of her rubbers, while Katie Boulter came from behind to blow out Zarina Diyas in the third and deciding set to seal a 3-1 victory at the Copper Box Arena.

And that guaranteed GB's return to the World Group tier for the first time in 26 years, with world number 126 Dart due to have played with Heather Watson in the doubles.

The 22-year-old Arsenal fan chalked up two victories on her Fed Cup debut in Bath in February when she teamed up with Katie Swan to defeat Slovenia and Greece, respectively.

“It's truly amazing,” she said. “Katie and Jo have been phenomenal and all the rest of the team were all involved.

“Even we were in the sidelines we were all involved with everything so it was just phenomenal.

“To have it twice in the UK has been incredible so just to be in front of the home crowd here in London and especially near where I'm from has definitely helped us to win.